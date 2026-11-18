R&B/Soul RAYE lands second BST Hyde Park show after first date sells out amid soaring demand RAYE has added a second BST Hyde Park headline concert after her first date sold out, capping another landmark year for the Mercury Prize-winning singer. SHARE SHARE Credit: Getty Images

RAYE will now headline American Express presents BST Hyde Park across two nights after organisers added an extra date following huge demand for her first show.

The singer was originally due to top the bill on July 10, 2027, but a second concert has now been scheduled for July 11, after the first date sold out. Sienna Spiro has been confirmed as a special guest, with more acts still to be announced.

The Hyde Park performances continue a remarkable period for RAYE, who has established herself as one of the UK's biggest music success stories in recent years.

Since releasing her debut album My 21st Century Blues independently, RAYE has enjoyed chart success on both sides of the Atlantic and become one of the most decorated artists in Britain. The record helped her make BRIT Awards history in 2024, where she collected six prizes, including Album of the Year and Songwriter of the Year.

Her momentum has continued ever since.

Earlier this year, RAYE scored a UK No. 1 album with THIS MUSIC MAY CONTAIN HOPE., while also picking up the Mercury Prize. The album, her second, was released in March 2026 and became her first UK No. 1 album before winning the 2026 Mercury Prize in October.

The singer's success has extended internationally, with billions of Spotify streams and a growing list of accolades to her name.

The announcement also comes shortly after RAYE received 11 Grammy nominations, making her the leading nominee for the 2027 ceremony. Her nominations include Album of the Year for THIS MUSIC MAY CONTAIN HOPE., Record and Song of the Year for WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!, and Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical.

Joining RAYE on both nights will be rising star Sienna Spiro. The 21-year-old singer-songwriter has quickly emerged as one of pop's most closely watched new artists following the success of her debut album Visitor and a string of breakthrough singles.

Bon Jovi and Muse are also set to headline BST Hyde Park. The Livin' on a Prayer hitmakers will headline the Great Oak Stage on June 24, with specual guests to be announced. Matt Bellamy and co will top the bill on June 26, joined by special guests Nothing But Thieves and CHVRCHES.

Tickets for the newly added July 11 show go on general sale at 10am on 20 November. With the first date already sold out, organisers are expecting strong demand once again.



