Pop Pink extends Sphere residency into 2028 after overwhelming demand P!NK has expanded her historic Sphere residency to 18 shows after adding nine new dates across November 2027 and January 2028 due to demand. SHARE SHARE Credit: FAMOUS

P!NK has extended her upcoming Sphere residency into 2028 after adding another nine shows to the schedule.

The 47-year-old singer recently became the first solo female pop artist to announce a headline residency at the Las Vegas venue, unveiling an initial run of nine dates beginning on September 29, 2027 and continuing through October.

Demand for tickets has already prompted organisers to expand the residency. Three additional performances were added for November 3, 5 and 6, 2027, while a further six dates have now been confirmed for January 19, 21, 22, 26, 28 and 29, 2028, taking the total number of shows to 18.

The residency marks P!NK's first series of concerts at Sphere, the technologically advanced venue that has become one of Las Vegas' biggest live entertainment attractions.

A presale for the newly added January dates begins on November 19, 2026 at 10am PT, while general sale launches on November 20, 2026 at 10am PT. Fans who previously registered for a presale code will be able to use it for the newly announced performances.

P!NK has built a reputation for ambitious arena and stadium productions featuring elaborate staging and aerial performances.

While specific details of the Sphere production have not been revealed, the venue's immersive screen technology and Sphere Immersive Sound system will form part of the residency experience. The LED display wraps around and above the audience, creating a fully immersive visual environment.

Alongside the extra dates, travel packages are also available through Vibee, the official Concert and Hotel Experience Package partner for the residency. The packages include a two-night stay at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, the only resort connected directly to Sphere, as well as concert tickets and additional benefits.

VIP packages offer perks including premium reserved seating, priority entry, early access, dedicated shopping hours and access to the VIP-exclusive lounge at the P!NK Fan Experience inside The Venetian Resort Las Vegas.



