Pop Sugababes, John Legend and McFly help raise £1.1m at Global charity gala Surprise performances from Sugababes, John Legend, Delta Goodrem and McFly helped Global's annual Make Some Noise Night raise £1.1 million for charities supporting vulnerable people across the UK. SHARE SHARE Credit: Global

Sugababes, John Legend, Delta Goodrem and McFly were among the surprise performers at Global's annual Make Some Noise Night, which raised £1.1 million for charities across the UK.

The fundraising gala took place at The Londoner hotel in Leicester Square on Tuesday (17.11.26) evening, bringing together around 400 guests from the worlds of music, broadcasting and entertainment.

The evening featured a series of surprise performances, with Sugababes, Legend and Goodrem taking to the stage before McFly brought proceedings to a close with Five Colours in Her Hair, All About You and Star Girl.

The event was hosted by a number of Global's presenters, including Amanda Holden, Jordan North, Siân Welby and Chris Stark, alongside other personalities from the company's radio stations and podcasts.

Money raised through the event will support Global's Make Some Noise, which funds small charities and projects across the UK helping people facing difficult circumstances, including bereavement, domestic abuse, homelessness and mental health struggles.

Credit: Global

One of the evening's emotional moments came when LBC presenter James O'Brien was joined on stage by Clare, whose family received support from a project funded by Make Some Noise following the death of her 13-year-old son.

Organisers confirmed that £1.1 million was raised during the gala, with 100% of donations supporting Make Some Noise and its work.

Suzanne Ryder Richardson, Director of Global Goodness and CEO of Global's Make Some Noise, said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to have raised £1.1 million this year’s Global’s Make Some Noise Night. This incredible evening shows the power of music to bring people together and make a life-changing difference.

“Every day, people across the UK face incredibly difficult challenges, from bereavement and domestic abuse to homelessness and mental health struggles. At a time when the need for support continues to grow, it’s more important than ever that people have somewhere to turn and someone to listen."

She added: “The generosity shown tonight will help us fund small charities providing life-changing practical and emotional support in communities across the UK, giving more people hope and someone to turn to when they need it most.”

Global Group CEO Simon Pitts described the £1.1 million raised in a single evening as an "extraordinary achievement" and thanked the performers, presenters, supporters and headline sponsor Barclaycard.

The 2026 gala was the sixth consecutive year in which Barclaycard has supported the event as headline sponsor.