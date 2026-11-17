Country Dolly Parton symphony show heading to UK months after country icon's death A concert celebrating Dolly Parton's life and songwriting will tour the UK in 2027, bringing orchestral versions of her biggest hits to audiences across 10 cities. SHARE SHARE Credit: Getty Images

Dolly Parton's music is set to return to UK stages next spring as Threads: My Songs in Symphony embarks on a nationwide tour celebrating the late country legend's extraordinary catalogue.

The orchestral production, which was developed with Parton's involvement before her death in August 2026 at the age of 80, will visit Edinburgh, Glasgow, Manchester, Liverpool, Bristol, London, Gateshead, Sheffield, Birmingham and Nottingham between March and April 2027.

Rather than a traditional tribute concert, the show combines live orchestral performances with specially filmed appearances from Parton, who guides audiences through the stories behind some of her most famous songs. The footage was recorded at her studios in 2025, allowing fans to hear the singer reflect on her career, influences and songwriting journey in her own words.

Backed by the Novello Orchestra, guest vocalists and musicians will perform new arrangements of classics including Jolene, Coat Of Many Colors, 9 to 5 and I Will Always Love You.

Speaking when the project was first unveiled, Parton said: "The threads of my life are woven together through my songs. That's why this project, Threads: My Songs In Symphony, is so special to me. It's all about sharing my music and my musical journey with audiences in a new way!"

The production premiered with the Nashville Symphony in March 2025 and has since been staged by orchestras across the United States. Its UK arrival follows an outpouring of tributes to Parton after the singer-songwriter's death last year.

Few artists left a larger mark on country music than Parton. Across a career spanning decades, she wrote thousands of songs, sold more than 100 million records and scored chart-topping hits with enduring favourites such as Jolene and I Will Always Love You. The latter became a global phenomenon once again when Whitney Houston recorded her own version in 1992.

British audiences held a special place in Parton's career. She regularly toured the UK and, in 2014, attracted a crowd of more than 100,000 people to her performance on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury Festival.

The UK run of Threads: My Songs in Symphony begins at Edinburgh's Usher Hall on March 23 and concludes at Nottingham's Royal Concert Hall on April 7. The London date takes place at the Eventim Apollo on March 31.

O2 Priority pre-sale tickets will be available from 10am on November 18, ahead of Ticketmaster and venue pre-sales on November 19. General sale opens at 10am on November 20 via Ticketmaster.

Threads: My Songs in Symphony 2027 tour dates:

March 23 - Usher Hall, Edinburgh

March 24 - Royal Concert Hall, Glasgow

March 26 - Bridgewater Hall, Manchester

March 29 - Liverpool Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool

March 30 - Bristol Beacon, Bristol

March 31 - Eventim Apollo, London





April 2 - The Glasshouse, Gateshead

April 5 - Sheffield City Hall, Sheffield

April 6 - Symphony Hall, Birmingham

April 7 - Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham