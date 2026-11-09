The final curtain call! Music icons who recorded their last songs from their sickbeds... "It sounds a little too Irish!..." SHARE SHARE





















When U2 frontman Bono revealed that the late country queen Dolly Parton bravely dragged herself out of her cancer sickbed to record their upcoming emotional duet Torn just weeks before she tragically passed away, it left the music world in tears.

The bittersweet moment marks the final vocal track of her legendary seven-decade career.

From rock legends to pop divas, here are the music icons who desperately raced against time to record one final masterpiece for their fans...

Read on...