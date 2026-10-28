Rock U2 announce exclusive BBC concert at secret London venue BBC viewers will be treated to a special evening dedicated to U2. SHARE SHARE U2 are playing a special gig for the BBC

U2 are set to perform a special exclusive concert for BBC Music.

The With or Without You rockers - made up of Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton and Larry Mullen Jr - are set to hit the stage at an indoor venue in central London "in front of a select audience of fans".

The news was first revealed by Jo Whiley during her BBC Radio 2 show, which airs Monday to Thursday between 7 and 9pm, with the gig taking place on November 3.

Fans can apply for tickets through a BBC Audiences ballot open until 11.59pm on Thursday, October 29.

A small number of tickets are available via random draw, and a fan can apply for a maximum of one pair.

The BBC added that the secret location "will be revealed to ticket holders on the day of the performance".

The gig will see the iconic rock band perform songs from across their extensive catalogue, alongside new tracks from upcoming studio album, Carnaval De Luz.

U2 will be honoured with a special evening broadcast (c) Michael Schwartz

Jo Whiley said: "Every time I see U2 perform, they’re always incredible, giving 100 percent to each and every show.

"I can’t wait to see what they have in store for us, and to share what I know will be a fantastic concert with listeners.”

The show will be broadcast on BBC Two in late November, as part of a night of programming on the channel dedicated to U2.

Jo's listeners will also be treated to the performance alongside a new interview with members of the group via BBC Radio 2 and BBC Sounds on November 30.

Fans will be able to catch the show via iPlayer and BBC Sounds after broadcast.





Meanwhile, U2 will also be joining Vernon Kay on his BBC Radio 2 show - weekdays between 9:30am and midday - for Tracks of My Years, where they will choose 10 songs that have soundtracked their lives and careers.

The episode will be available on BBC Sounds and iPlayer from 6am on November 15, and broadcast during the following week commencing November 16 as part of in Vernon’s show.

The episode will also be broadcast on BBC Two on the same night the performance is aired.

U2 will drop Carnaval De Luz, their 16th studio album, on November 13.

The record will mark their first full length collection of new material since Songs of Experience in 2017.