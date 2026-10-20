Rock U2 to headline NFL’s Thanksgiving Eve game halftime show U2 will headline the NFL’s Thanksgiving Eve game halftime show at SoFi Stadium, in what the league is calling a new annual tradition. SHARE SHARE Credit: Getty Images

U2 have been announced as the inaugaural halftime performers for the NFL’s Thanksgiving Eve game, with the league positioning the event as the start of “a new NFL holiday tradition”.

The show will take place on November 25 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, where the Los Angeles Rams will face the Green Bay Packers.

The performance will be produced by Jesse Collins Entertainment for Netflix and the NFL, marking another major collaboration between the streamer and the league as they expand their live entertainment slate.

Netflix co‑CEO Ted Sarandos said the band’s reputation for stadium‑sized spectacle made them a natural fit for the new event. “

He said: "There’s a reason U2 has headlined stadiums for decades: they don’t just perform, they deliver iconic moments audiences remember forever

“We’re thrilled that they’ll bring that same magic to the NFL stage on Netflix. It’s going to be an unforgettable night for football fans and Netflix members worldwide.”

U2 are releasing their brand-new album, Carnaval de Luz, days before, so may very well perform new music.

Speaking of football, U2 and soccer legend Sir David Beckham joined forces for the Street of Dreams FIFA World Cup short film this summer.

In collaboration with Bank of America and award-winning directing duo King She, they aimed to "tell a human story about belief, resilience and the role football can play in creating possibility." Check it out below...







