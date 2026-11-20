Pop December 10 release first self-written single as boy band's rapid rise continues December 10 have unveiled Everybody's Leaving, the first song in the group's career to feature songwriting credits from members of the band. SHARE SHARE Credit: Press

December 10 have released new single Everybody's Leaving, with the track marking a first for the fast-rising boyband.

The song is the first release to feature songwriting contributions from members of the seven-piece group, giving fans a glimpse of a more hands-on creative role following a whirlwind debut year.

The track was written during a trip to Los Angeles, where the band worked with songwriting and production team Captain Cuts, whose credits include work with Blink-182, Halsey and Carly Rae Jepsen.

Speaking about the song, the group said: "This song means a lot to us as it is the first time we've released something we've co-written. It comes at such an exciting time for all of us in December 10 and we are forever grateful that we have this opportunity to express ourselves.

"We loved working with the amazing Captain Cuts on a recent LA writing camp. This one came together so easily and was inspired by young love, being cheeky and having fun… three things we are familiar with! Hoping that you love it just as much as we do!!!"

The release arrives ahead of a busy run of shows for the band, including performances at Hits Radio Live and Capital's Jingle Bell Ball, as well as two headline dates at London's Eventim Apollo.

Everybody's Leaving follows the release of the group's debut EP, On Your Side, which gave December 10 their first major chart success. The collection reached the UK Top 5 and helped establish the band as one of the breakout pop acts of 2026.

December 10 were formed during the filming of Netflix series Simon Cowell: The Next Act, which documented the creation of the group before launching them to a global audience. The band consists of Cruz, Danny, Hendrik, John, Josh, Nicolas and Seán.

Since their debut, the group have rapidly built a large fanbase online while touring extensively across the UK and Europe. Their debut single, Run My Way, also became one of the UK's best-selling vinyl singles of the year.

Unlike many contemporary pop groups, the band's members are also musicians, playing a range of instruments including guitar, bass, piano, drums, harmonica and clarinet.







