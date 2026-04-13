Pop December 10 expand The Next Step tour with new European dates after rapid UK and Ireland sell‑outs December 10 have added a full run of European shows to their The Next Step tour after multiple UK and Ireland dates sold out within hours. SHARE SHARE Credit: Press

December 10 have announced a major expansion of their upcoming December 10: The Next Step tour, adding a full European leg following overwhelming demand in the UK and Ireland.

Several dates sold out within hours of going on general sale — including a second London show added immediately after the first reached capacity — prompting the band to extend the run across the continent.

The newly announced shows begin in Amsterdam on June 26 and continue through to Dublin on July 21.

The boy band said: “We loved our Introducing! shows — it was honestly the best week of our lives — so we knew we had to take the next step and get straight back on the road.

“Taking this tour across Europe makes it even bigger, and we’re buzzing to bring new music into the set and back on the bus.”

Tickets for all dates will be available via the band’s official website, with the European leg going on general sale at 10am CET on April 17. Fans can access an artist pre‑sale from Wednesday (15.04.26), with sign‑ups open now.

The expanded tour follows the group’s recent O2 Priority headline show at O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire, where demand exceeded capacity fourfold.

It also comes on the heels of their first festival appearance at Ultra Teen Fest in Japan and their Introducing! tour in February, which saw them play 13 sold‑out shows across the UK and Ireland to more than 6,500 fans, with extra dates added twice due to demand.

The group explained the idea for the tour name came together unexpectedly while they were out for dinner in Tokyo.

They shared: “We loved our Introducing! shows — genuinely the best week of our lives — so it felt right to take the next step and hit the road again.

“We’re buzzing to add new music to the set and get back on the tour bus.”