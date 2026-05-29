Pop PSYCHIC FEVER unveil new single I Got Ways ahead of second album DIFFERENT PSYCHIC FEVER have released their new single I Got Ways - the lead track from their upcoming second album DIFFERENT. SHARE SHARE Credit: LDH Japan

PSYCHIC FEVER are back with a new sound on their latest single I Got Ways, the lead track from their upcoming second album DIFFERENT.

The seven‑member J‑pop group - comprising KOKORO, WEESA, TSURUGI, RYOGA, REN, JIMMY and RYUSHIN - teamed up with Grammy‑nominated producer Rykeyz, whose credits include Chris Brown and H.E.R. The track is out now across all major platforms.

JIMMY said the song marks a shift for the group.

He explained: “This is the kind of song that feels new for PSYCHIC FEVER - something we hadn’t really done before.

“Even the members who usually focus on rap challenged themselves to sing in a more sensual style, and that contrast is one of the highlights.”

Built around the hook “I got ways to make you stay”, the single leans into a cooler, more controlled vibe - a deliberate step away from the high‑energy style they debuted with.

The music video doubles down on the moodiness, with rain‑slicked visuals, cinematic lighting and solo shots that give each member their own moment against nighttime city backdrops.

DIFFERENT marks their first full project since their 2022 debut P.C.F. and follows their viral 2024 hit Just Like Dat featuring JP THE WAVY, which pulled in more than 270 million TikTok views and hit Spotify’s Viral Top 50 in nine Asian countries.

The group have had a busy year, completing their first US tour across six cities, signing a global deal with Warner Music Group and performing at SXSW 2025.

Their new album DIFFERENT lands on July 10, with pre‑saves open now.



