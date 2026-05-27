Pop Katy Perry announces free concert in Mexico Katy Perry has announced a free concert as part of a local fair in Mexico. SHARE SHARE Credit: Getty Images

Katy Perry is set to put on a free concert in Mexico.

The Teenage Dream hitmaker will perform at Potosina National Fair (Fenapo) at the Foro de las Estrellas on August 25 - and it won't cost a penny.

In a video message to her fans, Katy shared on Instagram: “I’m really excited about this announcement.

“I told you I’d be coming back, and now I am. August 25th, Fenapo free show for all of my Mexican Katy Gatos. Let’s go! You know I love you, you know I keep my promises.”

The lineup also includes Mötley Crüe on August 8.

The I Kissed A Girl singer completed her Lifetimes Tour in December, which came to arenas across Britain last October, but she is returning to the UK this summer and is set to headline Blenheim Palace Festival and Cardiff Castle.



