Hip Hop/Rap Drake breaks Michael Jackson’s record with new Billboard No. 1 Drake has overtaken Michael Jackson for the most No.1 singles by a male solo artist after Janice STFU debuted at the top of the Billboard Hot 100. SHARE SHARE Credit: Getty Images

Drake has added another milestone, claiming a new Billboard record after Janice STFU entered the Hot 100 at No.1.

The track, lifted from his latest project Iceman, becomes his 14th chart‑topper - enough to move him past Michael Jackson and give him the highest number of No.1s for any male solo act.

The rapper marked the moment with a stylised Instagram post featuring an illustrated version of Jackson and a caption reflecting on his long‑running chart dominance.

He wrote: “Neck broke from carrying the chain Back broke from carrying the game Records broken carry on my name Carry on carry on (sic)"

The Beatles still hold the overall record for most Hot 100 No.1s.

The achievement arrives during one of Drake’s busiest release weeks to date.

His trio of new albums - Iceman, Habibti and Maid of Honour - triggered a surge of activity across the Billboard charts, resulting in 42 songs appearing on the Hot 100 simultaneously.

The haul breaks Morgan Wallen’s previous weekly record and pushes Drake’s career total to more than 400 Hot 100 entries, the most of any artist.

Drake also made history on the Billboard 200, where all three albums debuted inside the top three. It marks the first time an artist has ever taken the No.1, No.2 and No.3 positions in the same week.



