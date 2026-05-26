Latin Bad Bunny to make voice cameo in Toy Story 5 Bad Bunny will voice Pizza with Sunglasses in Toy Story 5. SHARE SHARE Credit: Getty Images

Bad Bunny has landed the voice part of Pizza with Sunglasses in Toy Story 5.

The new toy is described as: "Effortlessly cool and mysterious, Pizza with Sunglasses is a member of a small but mighty community of forgotten toys that live in an abandoned backyard shed."

The 32-year-old megastar, who headlined the Super Bowl Halftime Show earlier this year, has appeared in the likes of Bullet Train, Happy Gilmore 2 and Caught Stealing.

Alan Cumming was also announced as the voice of Evil Bullseye - "Bullseye’s playtime alter ego in the new film."

Toy Story 5 will be helmed by Pixar veteran Andrew Stanton, who has written every film in the series, as well as the likes of A Bug's Life, Finding Nemo, WALL-E and Monsters, Inc.

Speaking to Variety about the studio's approach to voice casting, he said his standard is: "Was it a memorable voice? Does it complement the character?”

That includes casting the likes of Conan O'Brien as potty training toy Smarty Pants, while getting the voice of antagonist Lilypad was vital.

Producer Lindsay Collins told the outlet: “She’s got to be not likable, but also warm and appealing.

“The voice needed to not cross into ‘Oh, I don’t like her. I don’t want to listen to her anymore.'"

Greta Lee was cast as the frog-styled tablet, and co-director McKenna Harris has insisted the studio don't want her to be simply painted as a "villain".

She explained: “Lots of people at the studio wanted her to be a villain, and it was so hard to strike the balance because I think we all come in with such loaded emotions towards devices.

"At the end of the day, it never made sense. We’re not getting rid of these devices, no matter how hard we try.

"I’m always going to have my phone. I’m probably going to be partially addicted to it. So it felt right for the toys to have to grapple with that nuance.”

The movie follows on from the fourth film, after Woody (Tom Hanks) left Bonnie to help find owners for abandoned toys.

Jessie (Joan Cusack) has become the leader of Bonnie's room with Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen) second in command.

Things take a turn as Bonnie, now eight, gets enamoured with her new frog-like tablet Lilypad (Greta Lee).

Toy Story 5 is coming to cinemas on June 19.