Pop Fatboy Slim, Glenn Tilbrook and Lucy Spraggan join Everywhere At Once festival lineup Fatboy Slim, Glenn Tilbrook and Lucy Spraggan are among the latest names added to Everywhere At Once, the grassroots festival bringing more than 2,000 artists to small UK venues this June. SHARE SHARE Credit: Avalon

Fatboy Slim, Glenn Tilbrook, Lucy Spraggan and a wave of new acts have been added to the growing lineup for Everywhere At Once, the three‑day grassroots festival taking over venues across the UK this summer.

Running from June 26 to 28, 2026 - the weekend Glastonbury would traditionally occupy - the event will see more than 2,000 artists perform in independent spaces nationwide.

The festival is supported by The National Lottery and delivered by Music Venue Trust.

Squeeze's Glenn Tilbrook will perform aboard Theatreship in London’s Canary Wharf, former X Factor star Lucy Spraggan heads to The Sub Rooms in Stroud, and rockers Gene will play dates in Southampton, Newport and Lancaster.

Elsewhere, D Double E is set for The Brickworks in Nottingham, P Money appears at Suki10c in Birmingham, and Westside Cowboy return home for a show at Manchester’s Low Four.

Details of Fatboy Slim’s performance - and how to secure tickets - will be revealed closer to the festival weekend.

The DJ said said he was eager to support the cause.

He said: “I’ve been lucky enough to play huge stages all over the world, but grassroots venues are where it all started for me and where music scenes really begin, where artists learn their craft, where communities form, and where people come together purely for the love of it. Without grassroots venues, independent promoters and local crowds taking a chance on something new, none of this exists.

“These spaces are vital for culture and for local communities, so if there’s anything I can do to help shine a light on them and help keep that spirit alive, I’m more than happy to be involved. And if you care about music, go out and support your local venues, buy a ticket, discover somebody new, and be part of keeping those scenes alive.”

Tilbrook echoed the sentiment, reflecting on his own early days.

He said: “50 years ago Squeeze started out in the small venues of South East London. Later this year we will be playing our biggest UK tour including at the O2 Arena across the Thames from the Theatreship. I still go out and play solo shows at grassroots venues and some of the best nights I’ve ever had playing music have been in tiny rooms packed with people who just love live music.

“These venues don’t just support musicians, they become part of the fabric of local communities. They give people a place to meet, connect and discover something new. We need to cherish them, if we lose them, we lose far more than somewhere to see a band.”

Previously announced performers include Becky Hill, Tinie Tempah, The Lathums and Rizzle Kicks, alongside The Divine Comedy, Master Peace, Jodie Harsh, Toddla T, Brooke Combe, VLURE, Royston Club, Miki Berenyi Trio, Tom A Smith, Vigilantes and many more.

Audiences will also be able to donate to War Child, Nordoff and Robbins, Help Musicians UK and Teenage Cancer Trust when purchasing tickets. Full listings and updates are available at everywherefest.com.