Pop Ellie Goulding teases new album is imminent Ellie Goulding says her sixth album is nearly ready. SHARE SHARE Credit: Avalon

Ellie Goulding is gearing up to release her sixth studio album - her first full record since 2023 - and she says fans won’t have to wait much longer.

The chart‑topping singer confirmed the new era is “coming soon” after spending years quietly building the project with rising producer and multi‑instrumentalist Jack Rochon.

Goulding told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column that she discovered Rochon on TikTok when he was still an unknown musician living in Canada.

She said: “I immediately connected with what he was doing creatively."

The pair went on to record “hundreds of songs,” giving her the freedom to experiment with new sounds and treat the process “like journaling through music".

She debuted the first taste of the album - a raw, introspective track called Black Prada Dress - at BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend this past weekend.

Goulding says the song confronts the negative inner voice that drags people down.

She explained: “It’s that self‑critical, destructive one.

“I love the honesty of it.”

The upcoming record also reflects the emotional fallout from her 2024 separation from ex‑husband Caspar Jopling, with whom she shares her four‑year‑old son, Arthur.

Goulding previously told Nylon she never intended to make a “divorce album,” but the songs naturally gravitated toward that chapter of her life.

Some tracks were painful and immediate, while others helped her process the past with more clarity.

Since then, her life has shifted again - including welcoming her second child, Iris, with partner Beau Minniear in March - and she says the album mirrors that evolution.

The songs move from “dark and angry” to “cynical,” then “funny,” and eventually into the excitement of finding new love.