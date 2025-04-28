Fatboy Slim 'floored' by son Woody Cook’s emotional speech at 2025 Music Producers Guild Awards Woody Cook took centre stage at the 2025 MPG Awards to deliver a heartfelt tribute that left his father, Fatboy Slim, visibly floored. SHARE SHARE Fatboy Slim was 'floored' by his son Woody Cook's speech

Fatboy Slim said he was “floored” by son Woody Cook’s speech at the 2025 MPG Awards.

It was a night of tears, triumphs, and total sonic glory at The Troxy, East London last Thursday (24.04.25), as the 2025 Music Producers Guild Awards - in association with Dolby and Mix With the Masters - turned up the volume for a sold-out celebration of music masterminds.

While the evening had no shortage of jaw-dropping wins, it was a heart-melting father-son moment that stole the show.

Fast-rising Woody Cook took to the stage to present the Outstanding Contribution to UK Music Award to none other than his legendary dad, Norman Cook, aka Fatboy Slim.

During his emotional tribute, Woody said: “So where do I start…Noman Cook, Creative Cook, Dad. A man of many names. Fatboy Slim, Margret Scratcher, Norman has been many things to many people over the years.

“Spread far and wide across the music scene. A person who we’ve clicked on countless many times on Spotify. His grit and influence across the culture is a testament to his incredible music versatility. With his had work and the sheer amount of people in the industry and at home he’s brought love into their lives.”

He added: “His thrilling and euphoric music is no doubt the soundtrack of many magic moments in everyone’s life. He’s been a huge inspiration to many artists around the world including me. An incredible dad.

“Congratulations Norman you deserve this.”

The crowd erupted with applause and a few tears as the dance icon took to the stage to accept the honour.

Visibly moved, Fatboy said: “Sorry that kind of floored me. Children they do strange things to you. They surprise you and they can bring a tear to your eye. Thank you very much Woody."

He continued: “As you’ll soon find out I’m not one for speeches. In fact I’m not genuinely one for these kind of industry dos. People who know me know it takes quite a lot to get me up on here. Tonight, I’m so glad I came.

“In this room there is so much talent. There is also so much love and warmth and creativity. I’m thinking why is it I feel so much more at home here than at some other industry dos? I’ve realised it’s ego.

“Most of you here are the ones who love the process of turning music into stories. To sounds that move people and turn people on. I love that feeling. You’re the people that do it because you love that emotion, that sound and the technical side of it. You’re not here for your ego. You’re not the pop stars. You’re not the showy offy ones. You’re the ones that do it for the love of music.”

He concluded: “I salute and thank you and very happy to be part of that team over the years.”

The awards themselves were a testament to the shape-shifting sound of modern music.

A.G. Cook, the hyperpop visionary behind Charli xcx’s genre-defying sonic world, was crowned Producer of the Year. Close collaborator and fellow Dux Content innovator Danny L Harle followed suit, scooping Writer-Producer of the Year.

Meanwhile, the MPG spotlight beamed a light on the UK’s future production powerhouses: Isabel Gracefield claimed Breakthrough Producer of the Year, while Animesh Raval snagged Breakthrough Engineer, presented by none other than studio sorcerer, Fraser T Smith – a literal passing of the mixing desk torch.

The studios behind the music finally got their flowers too, with MPG introducing new awards to honour these sacred creative spaces. Sleeper Sounds, helmed by hitmaker Guy Chambers, clinched Small Commercial Studio of the Year, and sonic cathedral The Church Studios, home to the magic of Paul Epworth, won Large Commercial Studio of the Year.

MNEK added another jewel to his crown as Vocal Producer of the Year, while Cicely Balston mastered her way to the top with wins in both Mastering Engineer of the Year and for her work on the 'Saltburn (Original Motion Picture Score)', which took home Original Score Recording of the Year.

Elsewhere, the MPG honoured icons and influencers: Paul Epworth received the MPG Icon Award, Lauren Laverne was presented the Special Recognition Award by Guy Garvey, and Peter Gabriel was given the Pioneer Award – shortly after holding up a protest placard calling on the government to "Just Ask Us First" before letting AI exploit music creators. He was joined in protest by Fatboy Slim, in a strong show of solidarity for the Make It Fair campaign.

Catherine Marks, Executive Director of the MPG, commented: “The 2025 MPG Awards at The Troxy was a powerful reminder of the incredible talent and dedication that drives our industry at a pivotal time. From trailblazers to future stars, the night was a celebration of the people and studios behind the sound – those who continue to shape the future of music.”





The full list of 2025 MPG Award winners and sponsors is below:

Producer of the Year sponsored by Flare Audio

A. G. Cook

Writer-Producer of the Year

Danny L Harle

Breakthrough Producer of the Year

Isabel Gracefield

Breakthrough Engineer of the Year sponsored by SSL

Animesh Raval

Self-Producing Artist

Clean Cut Kid

Recording Engineer of the Year sponsored by AMS Neve

Katie May

Mix Engineer of the Year sponsored by Avid

Manon Grandjean

Mastering Engineer of the Year sponsored by DCS Audio

Cicely Balston

Vocal Producer of the Year

MNEK

Unsung Hero sponsored by Musicians Union

Mike Banks

Small Commercial Studio of the Year sponsored by Neumann

Sleeper Sounds

Large Commercial Studio of the Year sponsored by Neumann

The Church Studios

Dolby Atmos Mixer of The Year sponsored by Dolby

Emre Ramazanoglu

Original Score Recording of the Year

’Saltburn (Original Motion Picture Score)’

Produced by Anthony Willis

Recorded & Mixed by Nick Wollage

Mastered By Cicely Balston

Album of the Year sponsored by Mix with The Masters

Rachel Chinouriri: What A Devastating Turn of Events

Producer: Richard Turvey

Mixing: Tom Longworth

Mastering: Matt Colton

Gifted Awards

The MPG Special Recognition Award - Lauren Laverne

PPL Present The MPG Award For Outstanding Contribution To UK Music - Norman Cook (Fatboy Slim)

The MPG Inspiration Award, sponsored by Audio Note - Richard Russell

The MPG Icon Award - Paul Epworth

The MPG Pioneer Award - Peter Gabriel