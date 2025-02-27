Fatboy Slim announces debut book celebrating four decades in music Norman Cook, better known as Fatboy Slim, will release his first book ‘It Ain’t Over ‘til the Fatboy Sings’ later this year. SHARE SHARE Fatboy Slim will release his first book, ‘It Ain’t Over ‘til the Fatboy Sings’, later this year

The DJ - whose real name is Norman Cook — has announced the release of ‘It Ain’t Over ‘til the Fatboy Sings’, documenting his four decades in music.

The 61-year-old music star said: “Next year I’ll be celebrating 40 years in showbiz, and to celebrate that we thought we’d create a big book full of stuff which I’ve kept over the years of my long and chequered career … from pre-Housemartins, through Beats International, Freakpower and of course Fatboy Slim. You’ll see what I’ve kept and read about what it all means in one big, beautiful book.”

At more than 300 pages, the tome includes almost one thousand images, including photos, artwork, and flyers that Cook, a Sussex native, has saved since he formed his first band at 15.

Cook is best known for his music as Fatboy Slim and for popularising the 1990s big beat genre, a mix of electronic dance, hip-hop, and rock elements, with tunes like ‘The Rockafeller Skank’ and ‘Praise You’.

He played bass in the indie band The Housemartins from 1985 to 1987, then went on to make music under many groups, including Freak Power, Mighty Dub Katz, Pizzaman, and Beats International.

He adopted the name Fatboy Slim in 1995 and issued his debut LP, ‘Better Living Through Chemistry’, the following year. Fatboy Slim’s sophomore album, ‘You've Come A Long Way, Baby’, spent four weeks at No. 1 on UK Official Charts.

Cook has not released an album since 2004’s ‘Palookaville’.

He recently told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column that he has been struggling to record new music.

He said: “You can’t make music unless you’re absolutely passionate about it and it drives you from the moment you wake up in the morning. I just don’t seem to feel like that anymore.”

However, he said he still harbors that passion for DJing and producing.

This summer he is slated to headline Kendal Calling in Deer Park, Cumbria, and the Latitude Festival in Suffolk.

‘It Ain’t Over ‘til the Fatboy Sings’ will trace Cook’s career from his breakout to present.

Pre-orders begin on March 12 at fatboyslimbook.com.