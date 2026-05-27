Pop Zara Larsson brings sun‑soaked pop party to Radio 1’s Big Weekend Zara Larsson delivered a sun‑drenched, career‑spanning headline set at BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Sunderland, opening with an a cappella Midnight Sun before powering through fan favourites and festival‑ready hits. SHARE SHARE Credit: Ben Jolley

Zara Larsson brought the summer vibes when she headlined BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend 2026.

Taking to the stage in Sunderland, a stunning a Capella of viral hit Midnight Sun showcased the Swedish popstar’s effortless vocal acrobatics before the infectious breakbeat production rolled in and took things in a more cathartic direction.

Sharing that this was her fourth time playing the festival, she and her dancers went on to deliver impressive choreography amid a career-spanning set.

Her tens of thousands of fans in the North East were also treated to a succession of top-tier throwbacks, demonstrating Larsson’s journey from Symphony (her 2017 collaboration with Clean Bandit) to Stateside (her recent PinkPantheress team-up).

Notably, the crowd lapped up the likes of Ain’t My Fault and Never Forget You just as much as they did tracks from her newest album.

With the sun beaming down, the recently-revived Lush Life proved a highlight, though, especially as she welcomed a fan to do the iconic moves from TikTok with her.

Larsson’s Saturday evening party capped off a stellar day of performances from established artists and fast-rising stars.

Earlier on the main stage, Lola Young had made a triumphant return with a strikingly raw rendition of her new single From Down Here, while Messy led to a mass singalong.

Performing at her first festival since giving birth earlier this year, Ellie Goulding also packed the main stage with her biggest hits from the past decade, as well as upcoming single Black Prada Dress and a great cover of Justin Bieber’s Daisies.

There was also a crowning moment for BBC Sound of 2026 winner Skye Newman, who graduated from last year’s “absolutely insane” BBC Introducing set to performing second on the main stage.

Louis Tomlinson, meanwhile, made time for a poignant One Direction moment in Night Changes.

On the New Music stage, Erin LeCount’s ethereal electronica captivated a deservedly big lunchtime crowd, especially as her time in the spotlight at the festival’s Liverpool iteration last year was somewhat dimmed due to Ed Sheeran’s surprise gig at the same time. Understandably thankful to be singing for a far larger crowd in Sunderland, she ran along the front row to meet her biggest fans, and even stopped to give one a kiss on the forehead.

Earlier in the day, LA synth-pop trio MUNA drew a much bigger crowd there, packing the tent and getting everyone bouncing to tracks from their new album Dancing On The Wall alongside older favourites I Know A Place and Silk Chiffon.



