K-pop Aespa say their new album Lemonade shows their 'growth' Aespa say their new album is their most meaningful yet, with the members teasing chaos‑to‑confidence themes and Spanish ad‑libs. SHARE SHARE Credit: Avalon

Aespa poured everything they've got into their second studio album, Lemonade, admitting they felt the "pressure" to deliver perfection for fans after the success of their debut.

The K-pop girl group - comprising Karina, Giselle, Winter and Ningning - will drop their star-studded follow-up to 2024's Armageddon on Friday (29.05.26) - and they've opened up about the process, their growing confidence and the themes at a press conference.

Karina told reporters in Seoul on Thursday (28.05.26): “The new studio album carries a lot of meaning for us.

“So many people showed love for our first one, so we've been preparing with both pressure and excitement. We put a great deal of thought into what to show people. I think we'll be able to show how much we've grown.”

The title track, an EDM-heavy summer banger, carries a message about turning chaos into something empowering.

Winter explained: “Even when a dangerous, chaotic situation hits, the message is about blending it all up and drinking it down and doing that with a sense of fun. The bass really stayed with me. It had a strong, intense feel from the very first listen. The overall vibe is cool, which makes the timing feel right for summer.”

Ningning revealed she pushed herself in the booth.

She said: "There's a playful ad‑lib we recorded right after one of the verses.

“I also have a part in Spanish, and I checked my pronunciation every single time we recorded.”

The group say the album sits worlds apart from their track WDA (Whole Different Animal) - the dark, heavy hip‑hop collaboration with G‑Dragon.

Giselle said: “WDA is dark and overwhelming.

“But Lemonade is witty and kitschy.”

Ningning said confidence is key: “I think we as artists need to have confidence. When you make something with conviction, that's what actually reaches the listener. There are so many people around us who work hard to make aespa what it is. That's part of where the confidence comes from.”

Karina added she hopes the album hits big - but wants it to lift listeners up most of all.

She said: “I'd obviously love for this album to do as well as our first, I won't pretend otherwise.

“But more than anything, I want people to get energy from it. The trials and hardships in your life are the lemons. The goal is to make something delicious out of them.”

Becky G and Ty Dolla $ign also feature on Lemonade.