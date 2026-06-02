K-pop CORTIS announce first North American tour for 2026 CORTIS have unveiled dates for their first-ever North American tour, launching this August after two opening shows in South Korea. SHARE SHARE Credit: BIGHIT MUSIC

CORTIS have confirmed plans for their first North American tour, announcing a run of summer shows following two concerts in South Korea next month.

The K-pop group - Martin, James, Juhoon, Seonghyeon and Keonho - revealed the Put Your Phone Down tour artwork on Weverse before outlining a six‑date run.

The North American leg begins on August 4 in Toronto and includes stops in New York, Atlanta, Irving, Los Angeles and San Francisco.

It follows a pair of shows in Incheon, South Korea on July 18 and 19.

Tickets go on sale via a COER Membership (Global) presale on June 9 at 3pm local time, with general tickets available the following day. VIP packages, including access to a post‑show Hi‑Bye event, will also be offered.

The tour follows a high‑profile start to the year for CORTIS, who became the first K‑pop act to headline the NBA Crossover Concert Series at NBA All‑Star 2026 before returning for the halftime show. They will also appear at Lollapalooza Chicago this summer, with their official aftershow selling out immediately.

CORTIS recently scored their highest US chart position to date, debuting at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 with their second EP Greengreen.





Aug 4, 2026 — Toronto, ON (The Theatre at Great Canadian Toronto)

Aug 6, 2026 — New York, NY (Infosys Theater at Madison Square Garden)

Aug 8, 2026 — Atlanta, GA (Fox Theatre)

Aug 11, 2026 — Irving, TX (The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory)

Aug 13, 2026 — Los Angeles, CA (YouTube Theater)

Aug 15, 2026 — San Francisco, CA (The Theater at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium)



