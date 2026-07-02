Aespa to drop first Japanese EP Kiss N Tell Aespa will release its first Japanese EP Kiss N Tell on July 24. SHARE SHARE Credit; Jules Annan/Avalon

Aespa will expand its discography this summer with the release of Kiss N Tell, the group’s first Japanese EP.

SM Entertainment has set July 24 as the release date for the project, which will deliver six new Japanese tracks. Before the EP lands, the group will spend July 18 to 20 meeting fans at Tokyo’s Keio Arena.

The K-pop girl group's latest LP Lemonade arrived in May and was an instant hit, selling more than a million copies.

The Spicy hitmakers - Karina, Giselle, Winter and Ningning - recently spoke about the making of Lemonade at a press conference in Seoul, describing the project as a significant milestone in their artistic development.

Karina said the group felt both excitement and pressure while preparing the album.

She said: “The new studio album carries a lot of meaning for us.

“So many people showed love for our first one, so we've been preparing with both pressure and excitement. We put a great deal of thought into what to show people. I think we'll be able to show how much we've grown.”

The title track, an EDM‑driven summer release, carries a message about transforming chaos into empowerment.

Winter said: “Even when a dangerous, chaotic situation hits, the message is about blending it all up and drinking it down and doing that with a sense of fun. The bass really stayed with me… The overall vibe is cool, which makes the timing feel right for summer.”

Ningning revealed she pushed herself vocally throughout the recording process.

She said: “There's a playful ad‑lib we recorded right after one of the versed. I also have a part in Spanish, and I checked my pronunciation every single time we recorded.”

The group also discussed how Lemonade contrasts with WDA (Whole Different Animal), their darker hip‑hop collaboration with G‑Dragon.

Giselle said: “WDA is dark and overwhelming. But Lemonade is witty and kitschy.”

Ningning added that confidence shaped the album’s direction.

She explained: “When you make something with conviction, that's what actually reaches the listener.

“There are so many people around us who work hard to make aespa what it is. That's part of where the confidence comes from.”

Lemonade also features collaborations with Becky G and Ty Dolla $ign.