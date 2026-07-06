Pop Duran Duran's Danse Macabre Halloween Party is heading to London's The O2 Duran Duran will close their 2026 UK tour with a full Halloween takeover at London’s The O2, promising a costume‑ready Danse Macabre spectacular packed with eerie deep cuts, resurrected rarities and venue‑wide spooky experiences. SHARE SHARE Credit: Alan Gelati

Duran Duran are set to take over London's The O2 arena with their Halloween spectacle.

The '80s new wave legends will wrap their 2026 UK run - their first in three years - on October 31 with their popular Danse Macabre Halloween Party

The Halloween show promises a twisted, theatrical spin on the band’s catalogue, with fans encouraged to arrive in costume for a night of eerie deep cuts, resurrected rarities and reimagined favourites.

The O2 itself will undergo a spooky transformation, with Halloween‑themed experiences planned across the venue - including fright‑themed silent disco climbs, cinema screenings and surprise performances.

The band first put on a spooktacular Danse Macabre show during their 2022 Las Vegas residency and later expanded into the 2023 album of the same name.

Since then, the Danse Macabre Halloween Party has evolved into a fan‑favourite annual tradition, previously selling out Madison Square Garden in New York and Manchester’s Co‑op Live.

Duran Duran will also continue their creative partnership with Italian luxury perfume house Xerjoff, who first collaborated with the band on the Black Moonlight music video.

Their joint work has since produced two fragrances - Black Moonlight and NeoRio - with the former set to return as part of the Halloween festivities.

The Rio hitmakers' 2026 arena tour kicks off on Glasgow OVO Hydro on October 15 before landing in Belfast at the SSE Arena, Birmingham’s Utilita Arena, Liverpool’s M+S Bank Arena, and Leeds’ First Direct Bank Arena.

European dates include Oslo, Stockholm, Hamburg, Cologne, Brussels, Paris, and Lisbon.

Tickets for The O2 show go on sale on July 10 at 10am here.

DD VIP Community members will have the first opportunity to purchase tickets to the newly added show via an exclusive pre-sale on July 8. For more information and/or to join the community, visit: www.duranduran.com/Members.

Duran Duran have just headlined American Express presents BST Hyde Park. Check out a gallery of the highlights HERE.