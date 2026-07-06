Here's why Duran Duran are still pulling in the masses after 45 years as they dazzle at BST Hyde Park Duran Duran’s timeless classics keep the fans coming, but the real question is how they’re still headlining festivals and packing arenas 45 years on. The answer is simple... SHARE SHARE

















Duran Duran proved exactly why they remain one of Britain’s most enduring live acts as they headlined American Express presents BST Hyde Park 2026.

Against blazing summer skies and a sea of fans stretching across the park, the band powered through a set that fused nostalgia with sharp, modern production - from the thunderous opener to the shimmering synth runs that lit up Rio and Hungry Like the Wolf.

With towering visuals, razor‑tight musicianship and Simon Le Bon in commanding voice, the group kept the crowd locked in for every chorus. It was a night of colour, swagger and pure festival joy, sealing their 2026 return as one of BST’s standout moments.

Why do they still pull in crowds almost five decades on? Because they give fans exactly what they want: the hits.

Click through for a snapshot of the dazzling set...





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