Bonnie Tyler dies aged 75 following illness and induced coma Bonnie Tyler has passed away at 75 in a hospital in Portugal, weeks after emergency intestinal surgery and an induced coma. SHARE SHARE Credit: Getty Images

Bonnie Tyler has died at the age of 75.

The Welsh singer, known worldwide for Total Eclipse of the Heart and Holding Out for a Hero, passed away on Wednesday night (08.07.26) in Portugal, where she had been receiving treatment following emergency intestinal surgery.

A statement on her official website confirmed the news, saying her family and team were “heartbroken” and requesting privacy as they process the tragedy.

Tyler had been placed into an induced coma in May to aid her recovery, and although she later woke up, representatives said she remained “seriously ill” and was facing a slow healing process.

Initially, doctors believed she would make a full recovery after her 6 May surgery, and updates at the time suggested the procedure had gone well.

However, her condition worsened, leading to the coma and ongoing complications.

Born Gaynor Hopkins, Tyler was discovered by a talent scout in Swansea and released her debut single Lost in France in 1977.

She quickly became a global star with It’s a Heartache, which reached number four in the UK and number three on the US Billboard Hot 100.

Her biggest hit, Total Eclipse of the Heart, topped charts on both sides of the Atlantic in 1983 and earned her a Grammy nomination.

Tyler continued to enjoy success across decades.

Last year she teamed up with David Guetta and Hypaton for Together, a club rework of Total Eclipse of the Heart, and earlier this year the original version surpassed one billion streams on Spotify — a milestone she celebrated with characteristic humour.

She represented the UK at Eurovision in 2013, received an MBE for services to music in 2023, and remained a beloved figure in pop and rock.

Bonnie Tyler is survived by her husband of more than 50 years, Robert Sullivan.