Rock Brian Molko tips Yungblud to portray him in a biopic Placebo’s Brian Molko says Yungblud would be his pick to play him in a biopic, while joking he’d struggle with Molko’s Scottish‑American accent. SHARE SHARE Credit: Avalon

Placebo frontman Brian Molko would like to see Yungblud play him in a biopic.

The rockers previously teamed up onstage in 2024 to perform the former’s track Nancy Boy, and Molko believes the Zombie hitmaker could be the right man for the job - though he admitted Yungblud might struggle with his Scottish‑American accent, given the singer’s strong Yorkshire tongue.

Appearing on Radio X, he said: “One of my favourite filmmakers is Jim Jarmusch. I have one of his films tattooed on my skin - Only Love Is Left Alive, my favourite film.

“I think Yungblud would do a good job of playing me, but I think he might struggle with my accent!”

The 28-year-old star started out as an actor with his most notable role being in Disney's musical drama The Lodge in 2016.

Molko, 53, once had a surprising pick for the role: late Hollywood icon Audrey Hepburn.

He said: “The answer to that question used to be Audrey Hepburn, when I got asked it.”



