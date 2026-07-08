Pop Ed Sheeran reportedly signs new deal with Interscope after leaving Warner Music Ed Sheeran is said to have joined Interscope two months after parting ways with Warner Music, marking a major shift as he prepares to step back from music to focus on fatherhood. SHARE SHARE Credit: Getty Images

Ed Sheeran has reportedly secured a new record deal, just two months after ending his long‑running partnership with Warner Music Group/Asylum.

According to Billboard, the singer is set to move to Interscope, though WMG will continue to hold the rights to his catalogue of hits.

The move comes after Sheeran reflected on the early days of his career, recalling how meeting A+R executive Ed Howard at a tiny Notting Hill gig when he was 18 led to sofa‑surfing, rough demos and eventually the deal that launched him globally.

He stressed that his departure from WMG wasn’t driven by conflict, but by personal growth and a desire to reshape his professional life.

“My life is hugely different now… I’ve been feeling in my gut for a long time that a lot of things in my professional life need to change,” he said, thanking label teams worldwide and leaving the door open for future collaborations.

Sheeran has also made it clear he plans to take time away from music once his LOOP tour ends.

During a June show in Glendale, Arizona, the 35‑year‑old superstar paused mid‑set to tell fans he intends to “do the dad thing” and may be off the road for a while.

Sheeran shares two daughters - Lyra, five, and Jupiter, four - with wife Cherry Seaborn.

He told the audience: “This is gonna be my last time here in a while.

“I might take some time off once this tour has ended… So if I don't see you for a while, I love you, thank you for coming.”