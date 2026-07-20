Rock Opinion: As much as fans want it, can new Oasis music really live up to the '90s Britpop heyday? Liam Gallagher says new Oasis music would never match their ’90s classics — raising the question of whether a new album could ever live up to Britpop’s golden era. SHARE SHARE Britpop’s golden age is impossible to recreate, no matter how badly people want one more Oasis album

Oasis fans have spent years begging for new music - but the band’s own frontman isn’t convinced it’s even possible. Liam Gallagher has once again poured cold water on hopes for a fresh Oasis album, insisting the pressure to match their era‑defining ’90s catalogue would be “too much”.

And honestly, he might have a point.

Responding to a fan on X who pleaded for a new record, Liam fired back with trademark bluntness: “NO I’m just not prepared for the criticism if it doesn’t sell 100 million copies in the 1st hour cure bad breath and constipation for the nation if it doesn’t turn back time for Cher and some other s*** let’s just do some gigs and be happy thank you (sic).”

It’s classic Liam - funny, chaotic, and brutally honest. But beneath the humour is a real fear: Oasis were that big. Their hits weren’t just chart‑toppers; they were cultural landmarks. Wonderwall, Dont Look Back In Anger, Champagne Supernova - these songs didn’t just define Britpop, they defined a generation.

And Liam knows it. When another fan suggested Oasis could tour forever without releasing anything new, he agreed, saying expectations for new material would be impossible to meet. He even joked the band would “split up again” if they tried.

It’s not hard to see why. Oasis’ last studio album, Dig Out Your Soul, dropped in 2008. A year later, the band imploded after a backstage bust‑up between Liam and Noel. The Gallagher brothers only buried the hatchet last year, reuniting for the Oasis Live ’25 tour - a moment fans had waited more than a decade for.

Now, instead of studio pressure, Oasis are gearing up for something they can control: a massive run of live shows. The band are expected to announce a huge 2027 schedule, including a residency at Manchester’s Etihad Stadium and a record‑breaking six‑night return to Knebworth. Liam has teased they’ll be playing the Etihad for “a whole year”, and hinted at stops in Scotland, Ireland’s Slane Castle, and even Rome.

So the real question is: do Oasis even need new music?

Their legacy is already carved in stone. Their reunion shows sell out instantly. Their classics still soundtrack football terraces, festivals, pubs, weddings, and every Britpop playlist ever made. And Liam’s right - the bar is impossibly high. Anything new would be judged against the ’90s, and the ’90s were lightning in a bottle.

For now, Oasis seem happy sticking to what they do best: playing the songs that changed British music forever. And maybe that’s exactly where the magic should stay.