Inbetweeners stars James Buckley and Joe Thomas spoofing Oasis rockers Liam and Noel Gallagher for Comic Relief 'The Inbetweeners' stars James Buckley and Joe Thomas - who played Jay Cartwright and Simon Cooper in the sixth form sitcom - will be parodying Oasis rockers Liam Gallagher and Noel Gallagher for a Comic Relief sketch. SHARE SHARE James Buckley and Joe Thomas as Liam and Noel

'The Inbetweeners' stars James Buckley and Joe Thomas are reuniting for a sketch parodying the Oasis reunion for 'Comic Relief'.

James and Joe - who starred together as Jay Cartwright and Simon Cooper in the sixth form sitcom - are portraying Liam Gallagher and Noel Gallagher, respectively, for the Red Nose Day sketch.

The two actors will be joined in the sketch by Micky Flanagan, Vernon Kay, Hugh Dennis, Tasha Ghouri, Melvin Odoom, Roisin Conaty and Piers Morgan among others.

In a statement, life-long Oasis fan Buckley, 37, said: "I had such a fun time with Joe, making this sketch for 'Comic Relief', and was honoured to be asked to be a part of it. And, of course, being a huge Oasis fan, getting to be Liam for the day was a dream come true."

Thomas, 41, added: "I grew up watching 'Comic Relief' and the big sketch was always a highlight of the night. So it’s both thrilling and nerve-wracking to be a part of it."

A photo of James and Joe dressed as Liam and Noel - taken by Jordan Mansfield - has been released to promote the sketch and shows the pair were oversized eyebrows, a reference to the brothers' bushy brows, and the same clothes the pair wore in the official photo that accompanied the reunion announcement.

The BBC says viewers can "expect all the drama, sibling showdowns, and unexpected celebrity cameos, wrapped up in a heavy dose of Britpop nostalgia, iconic '90s music moments, and cheeky humour" in 'Oasis: The Reunion: The Movie', which depicts what Hollywood could do with the Oasis story.

'Comic Relief' has also confirmed it will be giving away two VIP tickets in the Royal Box at Wembley Stadium on the 'Oasis Live '25' reunion tour on Saturday 2 August, 2025. The lucky winners also get a guitar signed by both Liam and Noel and a set of official tour merchandise.

Travel and accommodation will be included, and you can go to the Comic Relief site for details on how to enter.

Noel, 57, and Liam, 52, put an end to their 15-year feud in August 2024 and announced they were reforming for a mammoth stadium tour.

In a statement, the brothers said: “The guns have fallen silent. The stars have aligned. The great wait is over. Come see. It will not be televised.”

A tour documentary film has also been confirmed with 'Peaky Blinders' creator Steven Knight producing.

'Red Nose Day' broadcasts this Friday (21.03.25) from 7pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.