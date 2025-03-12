The Hollywood Vampires delayed tour plans due to Johnny Depp's pair of movies The Hollywood Vampires were considering hitting the road last year, but they just couldn't make it work due to guitarist Johnny Depp's influx of acting work and other commitments. SHARE SHARE

Frontman Alice Cooper has revealed it can be tricky to get the supergroup together due to their other work commitments.

As well as Depp's movies, Aerosmith's Joe Perry has his own band now.

Asked whether the Vampires will be hitting the road again, Cooper told Arizona's 96.1 KLPX radio station: "We were supposed to last year, and Johnny got two movies that he had to do. And Joe's sort of in limbo not knowing what Aerosmith's gonna do next. But Joe has his own band that he tours with.

"The problem with that band is my schedule has to open, [Joe's] schedule has to open, Johnny's… And so we have to do it a year in advance and just say, 'When are you open, Johnny, to be able to tour? Give us two months. Joe, give us two months. Alice, give us two months.' And then we can go out on tour.

"Everybody's got their own projects going. I mean, especially Johnny. He works like crazy. But [he's the] nicest guy and a great guitar player."

The band - which shares a name with the famous celebrity drinking club - ended their 2023 tour with a performance at the Bethel Woods Center for the Arts in Bethel, New York, the site of the 1969 Woodstock Festival.

The trio - also including guitarist Tommy Henriksen - play songs in tribute to the great lost heroes of music.