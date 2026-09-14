Oasis finally unveil 2027 tour dates after weeks of cryptic video teasers Oasis fans can register to enter a ballot to get tickets to the Oasis Live' 27 tour. SHARE SHARE Credit: Joshua Halling

Oasis have finally announced their full 2027 tour, confirming a run of UK, Ireland, European and US stadium dates after a series of mysterious teaser clips sent fans into speculation over the past few weeks.

The reunited Britpop legends will kick off the Oasis Live ’27 tour with five nights at Glasgow’s Celtic Park between May 21 and May 29.

They will then return home to Manchester for 11 nights at Etihad Stadium, before heading into Europe for two nights each in Munich, Barcelona, Amsterdam, Paris and Rome throughout July. The Wonderwall hitmakers will cross the Atlantic in August for three shows at Boston’s Gillette Stadium and three nights at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium.

In September, Oasis will play two nights at Slane Castle in Ireland before returning to Knebworth for a four‑night residency, revisiting the site of their era‑defining 1996 concerts. The run is currently set to close at the historic venue on September 19.

A statement referencing journalist Simon Price’s past criticism of the band read: “START THE CELEBRATIONS!!!! After a period of reflection ‘The Most Damaging Pop Cultural Force In Recent British History’ has declared itself fit for purpose and will once again return to lift the spirits of the people. Come witness the fitness. It shall be a sight to behold.”

Richard Ashcroft - who also opened for pals Liam and Noel Gallagher on the Oasis Live '25 tour - will support at every show.





Ticket demand is expected to be extremely high following the chaotic Oasis Live ’25 tour. Fans must register before Thursday (17.09.26) at 4pm BST / 5pm CEST / 8am PT / 11am ET for the chance to buy tickets. Successful fans will receive a unique, non‑transferable code granting access to an allocated onsale window. In the UK, onsale will take place across September 25, 26 and 27, with three windows per day. Registration is the only public route to tickets, with no general onsale or additional presales. Standard ticket prices range from £71.50 to £266.60 including fees. Full details are available at oasisinet.com.

The announcement follows a series of symbolic teaser videos.

One clip showed a man throwing a plum across a Paris street, referencing the infamous 2009 backstage incident at Rock en Seine, now tied to the confirmed Paris dates.

Another featured two boys styled like young Liam and Noel in a British chippy, with hidden coordinates pointing to Celtic Park.

A drone display over Manchester’s Etihad Stadium flashed “Oasis – 14.09.26 – 4pm BST”, confirming the announcement timing. Fans also spotted Rome clues in earlier teasers.

The full Oasis Live ’27 tour dates are:

May 21 Glasgow, Celtic Park

May 23 Glasgow, Celtic Park

May 25 Glasgow, Celtic Park

May 28 Glasgow, Celtic Park

May 29 Glasgow, Celtic Park

June 04 Manchester, Etihad Stadium

June 06 Manchester, Etihad Stadium

June 08 Manchester, Etihad Stadium

June 11 Manchester, Etihad Stadium

June 12 Manchester, Etihad Stadium

June 15 Manchester, Etihad Stadium

June 18 Manchester, Etihad Stadium

June 19 Manchester, Etihad Stadium

June 22 Manchester, Etihad Stadium

June 25 Manchester, Etihad Stadium

June 26 Manchester, Etihad Stadium

July 02 Munich, Allianz Arena

July 03 Munich, Allianz Arena

July 10 Barcelona, Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys

July 11 Barcelona, Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys

July 16 Amsterdam, Johan Cruijff ArenA

July 17 Amsterdam, Johan Cruijff ArenA

July 23 Paris, Stade de France

July 24 Paris, Stade de France

July 29 Rome, Stadio Olimpico

July 30 Rome, Stadio Olimpico

August 10 Boston, Gillette Stadium

August 13 Boston, Gillette Stadium

August 14 Boston, Gillette Stadium

August 20 Las Vegas, Allegiant Stadium

August 21 Las Vegas, Allegiant Stadium

August 24 Las Vegas, Allegiant Stadium

September 04 Slane Castle, Ireland

September 05 Slane Castle, Ireland

September 11 Knebworth, UK

September 12 Knebworth, UK

September 18 Knebworth, UK

September 19 Knebworth, UK