Pop Lily Allen praises David Harbour for 'generous' response to her brutal West End Girl album Lily Allen says David Harbour’s reaction to her West End Girl album was “generous”, praising the actor as he enjoys a wave of career success. SHARE SHARE Credit: Avalon

Lily Allen has thanked ex‑husband David Harbour for the “generous” way he responded to her breakup album West End Girl.

The record was inspired by their split, though the singer has stressed its lyrics are a “mixture of fact and fiction”.

When asked about the project, Harbour told Variety: “I do believe that it is the privilege of every artist to use their experience to create art, and so I respect her for doing that.”

Reacting to his comments, Allen told The Cut: “I think that was a generous thing for him to say.”

Harbour recently won an Emmy for Supporting Actor for his role in HBO Max’s DTF St. Louis, and Allen said she’s pleased to see him thriving.

She said: “He’s having a real moment of success as well, right? He’s been nominated for an Emmy, and it’s great. We’re all doing our own thing, and we’re all doing what we’re supposed to do. If there’s one thing I know about David Harbour, it’s that he’s an excellent actor.”

The Smile singer - who shares daughters Ethel, 14, and Marnie, 13, with ex‑husband Sam Cooper - confirmed she's in a new relationship but said she is determined to keep it private.

She explained: “I would be happy to share with the world all the intimate details of my life… But I’m not the only person in these equations. There are other people. And so it’s not so much my privacy; it’s theirs.”

Allen said she feels optimistic about life and credits surrounding herself with “positive and supportive people” for helping her stay grounded.

She said: “My life is pretty good, you know? I’ve done really well this year. I’ve gotten myself into a place where I’m financially stable and self‑sufficient. I’m setting a good example for my kids. I’m eating well. I’m going on nice holidays. I’m booked and I’m busy. How could I not be hopeful?”