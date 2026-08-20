Pop Lily Allen says she owes this person from the MySpace days an apology Lily Allen says Edith Bowman is the one person she feels she owes an apology to, admitting she unfairly branded the DJ a “trollop” during her early MySpace days. SHARE SHARE Credit: FAMOUS

Lily Allen has revealed the one person she'd like to apologise to.

Back in the noughties, Allen called then-BBC Radio 1 DJ Edith Bowman a "trollop" on MySpace.

She took to the now-defunct social media platform in 2006 - which helped her breakthrough to the mainstream - to moan how she was always “warbling on about how she is just BESTEST friends with just about anyone, so long as they are in a band and preferably wearing skinny jeans and stripey cardigans, and how the Magic Numbers are just absolutely brilliant, AGAIN."

In a new cover interview with Perfect magazine, Allen admitted she was wrong: “I called Edith Bowman a trollop in one of my very early MySpace posts, for absolutely no f***ing reason, and I apologise."

Years later, Bowman recalled having to interview the Smile hitmaker and confronting the singer face-to-face.

Speaking to students at Glasgow University, she said: “When Lily Allen was just coming out, she was not very nice and put something on MySpace about me and then got to number one.

“I remember I had to interview her.

“It was raining and she was in a poncho and prom dress and trainers. I went up and said, ‘Hello, what’s the problem? What have I done to offend you?”

Recounting her attempt at apologising, she continued: “She just kind of said, ‘I’m the type of person who speaks before I think and I was sat there every day listening to Radio 1 and waiting for you to play my record and I just lashed out. I am sorry.’”