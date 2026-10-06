Rock Watch: Aerosmith news imminent as legendary rockers tease first shows in three years at Hollywood Bowl Steven Tyler has teased Aerosmith’s live comeback after filming a teaser at the Hollywood Bowl. SHARE SHARE Credit: Avalon

Aerosmith have teased their return to the stage after frontman Steven Tyler appeared in a new video filmed at the Hollywood Bowl.

The clip, shared on Monday (05.10.26), shows the 78‑year‑old singer climbing a ladder to place letters on the venue’s marquee while working alongside legendary rock photographer Ross Halfin.

As Halfin tries to make sense of the lettering, he jokes: “Do you even know how to spell Aerosmith?” Tyler replies: “It’s ‘And Friends’, Ross. Aerosmith AND friends.” The teaser ends with a burst of Sweet Emotion and the message “And … all will be revealed tomorrow,” alongside the dates October 29 and November 1 displayed on the marquee.

Halfin asks Tyler whether he misses performing, prompting the singer to quip: “Of all the things I ever missed, I miss my mind the most.” The pair are then seen drinking smoothies while looking up at the sign.

Aerosmith have been away from live stages since late 2023, when the group halted their Peace Out dates shortly after the tour began. Tyler sustained a serious vocal injury early in the run, and the band later confirmed they would not continue with the farewell shows.

A source has told Page Six that Tyler's vocals are in "great shape" and he cannot wait to share the stage with his musician pals.

During the break from touring, Tyler and Joe Perry have still kept their creative partnership active. The pair recorded the One More Time EP with Yungblud, released in 2025, and Tyler has appeared at select events, including a performance at the Grammy Awards benefit for his Janie’s Fund and a guest slot at Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath’s Back to the Beginning concert last summer.

In April, Perry told Billboard he wasn’t convinced Aerosmith’s live career was over, saying he and Tyler “stay in touch” and continue to discuss possibilities. He added that Tyler had spent a year recovering before feeling comfortable singing again. Perry said: “You just never know. Everything we do is fragile… so we just take it day by day.”







