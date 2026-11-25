Pop Duran Duran's Andy Taylor passes away aged 65 Duran Duran guitarist Andy Taylor has died aged 65 following a "long and courageous battle with prostate cancer", his family and former bandmates have confirmed. SHARE SHARE Credit: Getty Images

Andy Taylor, the guitarist whose playing helped define Duran Duran's breakthrough sound, has died aged 65.

Taylor passed away on Monday (23.11.26) following a "long and courageous battle with prostate cancer", his family confirmed.

His wife Tracey paid tribute to the musician, describing him as "the most wonderful husband, a loving dad and the proudest grandfather" and the "rock" of their family.

She said: "To the world, Andy was a brilliant guitarist, but to us, he was the most wonderful husband, a loving dad and the proudest grandfather. He was the rock of our family.

"For all the incredible experiences music brought him, family always came first. Nothing made him happier than having us all together, and no matter how far music took him, his heart was always at home.

"Andy faced the last few years with so much courage and determination. He never gave up, fighting until the very end, never losing his love of life. The kindness and support shown to him by fans from all over the world throughout his illness brought him immense comfort and strength, and for that we will always be grateful.

"Andy knew just how deeply he was loved, and we take great comfort in that. We will miss him every single day."

Duran Duran also paid tribute to Taylor, recalling the impact he made when he joined the Birmingham band in their formative years.

The group, who formed in 1978, said: "Andy was there at the very beginning of our story. From the moment he arrived in Birmingham from the North East with a guitar and an unshakeable belief in what we could become, he brought an indelible fire and swagger to our music.

"His playing drove the songs that took us around the world, and with a dry wit that was matched only by his wonderfully unsentimental, no-nonsense outlook on life he kept us grounded and gave the band its edge through the extraordinary years that followed."

Taylor was a key member of Duran Duran during their rise to international fame in the 1980s, contributing his distinctive guitar style to the band's music.

The original line-up reunited in the early 2000s, giving Taylor the opportunity to make music with his former bandmates again.

Duran Duran said: "It was great to make music with him again when the original five reunited in the early 2000s, and that time together, both on stage and in the studio, meant a tremendous amount to all of us."

Taylor was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame alongside Duran Duran in 2022, although he was too unwell to attend the ceremony in person.

The band recalled: "When we were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2022, Andy was too unwell to join us, but his words that night reminded everyone of his strength and the bond we shared."

They added: "Andy faced his illness with remarkable courage, honesty and grace."

The guitarist is survived by his wife Tracey, children Georgina, Isabella, Bethany and Andrew, and grandson Albie.

Duran Duran concluded their statement by asking for privacy for Taylor's family and revealing that, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to Prostate Cancer UK.