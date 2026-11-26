Pop Radio 1's Big Weekend 2027 host city revealed BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend is returning next year and organisers have confirmed the location. SHARE SHARE Credit: Ben Jolley

BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend is heading to Brighton for the first time.

The youth station's flagship music festival will take place at Preston Park - home to Brighton Pride's annual Pride in the Park festival - from May 28 to May 30, 2027, bringing tens of thousands of fans to the seaside city for a weekend of live music.

Radio 1 Breakfast host Greg James announced the news on air on Thursday morning (26.11.26), and admitted he couldn't believe it had taken so long for the event to land in Brighton.

He said: "I'm so excited. It's going to be amazing.

"If Radio 1 was a place, it would be Brighton.

"It's got an amazing musical heritage, loves bringing different people together and wants to make sure fun is prioritised.

"It's actually stupid that it's taken so long for us to do a Big Weekend there. Sorry about that."

The festival is expected to feature around 70 acts, although organisers are keeping details of the line-up under wraps for now.

Big Weekend has become one of the biggest events in the UK music calendar and is known for combining superstar names with rising acts championed by the station. Rather than staying in one location, the festival moves around the country each year.

That travelling format has previously taken the event to cities including Dundee, Swansea, Exeter, Norwich and Londonderry, while artists such as Taylor Swift, Stormzy, Bruno Mars and The 1975 have all appeared at past editions.

The most recent Big Weekend was staged in Sunderland, where around 100,000 fans attended performances across the three days. Olivia Dean, Zara Larsson and Fatboy Slim were among the headline performers, while Niall Horan, Lola Young, CMAT and Kehlani also featured on the bill.

Last year's event also expanded Radio 1's focus on dance music, with the broadcaster dedicating an entire day to its Dance Party.

Ticket prices and sale dates for the 2027 festival have yet to be announced. However, Big Weekend tickets are traditionally priced substantially lower than many major UK festivals, with a portion of the allocation usually reserved for locals.

Further details, including the artist line-up, are expected to be revealed in the coming months.



