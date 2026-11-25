Reggae UB40 put reggae spin on Shania Twain classic for new album Unstoppable UB40 have announced their new album Unstoppable and unveiled a reggae reworking of Shania Twain's You're Still The One, which has already won the country superstar's approval. SHARE SHARE Credit: Phillipa Jane

UB40 are returning with a new studio album, Unstoppable.

The veteran reggae-pop group will release the record on April 23 and have previewed the project with a fresh take on Shania Twain's hit ballad You're Still The One.

The cover has already received a seal of approval from Twain herself, who praised the band's interpretation of the song.

She said: "UB40 have put their spin on it and I just love it. So have a listen now and I hope you enjoy."

The album continues a formula that has helped define UB40's career, combining original material with a reimagined version of a well-known hit. The band previously enjoyed major chart success with covers including Red Red Wine, I Got You Babe and (I Can't Help) Falling In Love With You.

Alongside You're Still The One, the 11-track collection includes songs such as Blood On Your Hands, Sound The Alarm, Roots and Culture and Eye Candy, which features Jamaican singer Sevana.

Founding member Robin Campbell said the record came together naturally.

He explained: "We are unstoppable and this album is one of those where everything just came together naturally. We're all incredibly proud of it."

The album was recorded by a line-up that includes original members Robin Campbell, Jimmy Brown, Earl Falconer and Norman Hassan, alongside vocalist Matt Doyle, who joined the group in 2021 following the retirement of Duncan Campbell after he suffered a stroke.

Brown believes the lyrics of You're Still The One unexpectedly mirror the band's own journey.

He said: "I didn't know the song but if you listen to the words, it could be about UB40.

"We've been through turmoil, taken stock and we're still here doing what we do, having fun and enjoying ourselves."

The album follows another busy period for the Birmingham group, who spent much of 2026 on the road playing arenas across the UK.

UB40 will celebrate the release of Unstoppable with a special headline show at London's Palladium on April 23, the same day the album arrives.

The concert will give fans an opportunity to hear material from the new record alongside the band's extensive catalogue of hits, as UB40 continue a career spanning more than four decades.

Fans who pre-order the album HERE will gain access to a ticket pre-sale happening now. Remaining tickets will be sold on December 1.