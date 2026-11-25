K-pop LE SSERAFIM no longer 'care' about online hate LE SSERAFIM say they have stopped worrying about online criticism and now see real strength as moving forward despite fear and self-doubt. SHARE SHARE Credit: Avalon

LE SSERAFIM have admitted outside opinions no longer carry the weight they once did.

The K-pop group said their priorities have shifted in recent years, with the members placing greater value on artistic fulfilment and personal growth than on trying to win universal approval.

Yunjin told Rolling Stone: "I think it’s come to a point where we really just don’t care."

However, the singer stressed that the group's apparent indifference is not about lowering standards or becoming less passionate about their work.

She said: "We’re more concerned about whether or not we resonate with it, or whether or not we really enjoy it and immerse ourselves in it.

"Whatever you want to say, you can say it. Because the internet isn’t real, and what we feel and what we resonate with is real."

The attitude reflects how the band has changed since launching with a bold image centred on confidence and determination. These days, the members say they are less interested in appearing unshakeable and more interested in being honest about their experiences.

For Yunjin, that includes accepting fear as a natural part of life rather than treating it as something to overcome completely.

She said: "I feel like fear is such a multidimensional emotion.

"You’re shared of something because you love it so much, or you’re scared of something because you want to hold on to it that much, and it’s that meaningful to you."

The singer believes some of the group's biggest personal lessons have come from learning to continue even when uncertainty is present.

Yunjin added: "I’ve really learned over the few years that we’ve been together that true strength and true empowerment is to do things scared and do it anyway, even when you’re in the midst of fear."

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Chaewon revealed that mindset is very different from the one she had during the band's early years.

Despite fronting a group built around fearlessness, the singer admitted she often felt anxious behind the scenes.

She said: "Personally, I think I was actually quite scared in our ‘fearless’ years.

"So I used to repeat ‘fearless, fearless’ to myself, like I was casting a spell."

With more experience comes a different perspective, and Chaewon now sees courage as accepting difficult emotions rather than trying to suppress them.

She explained: "That feeling of fearlessness used to be about guts and courage, but after all this time, my fearlessness comes from accepting some fear.

"When I’m a little scared, I tell myself something like, ‘Yeah, I’m scared. So what?'"

Sakura has undergone a similar change. After spending much of her life as a public figure, she said becoming more accepting of her shortcomings has helped her feel more comfortable in her own skin.

She said: "I used to feel the most scared when I couldn’t accept the imperfections within myself."

But Sakura added: "I’ve learned to accept that I still have room to grow, and that’s allowed me to love myself more."

Their evolving outlook has also influenced the messages behind their music. According to Yunjin, the group's thinking has shifted significantly since debut.

She said they once believed: "'I’m fearless, and therefore I am powerful'," but now identify more with: "'I am not fearless, and therefore I am powerful.'"

For youngest member Eunchae, that growth has also transformed the way she performs onstage. Instead of worrying about getting everything exactly right, she now focuses on sharing moments with fans.

She said: "I just felt so happy sharing myself onstage, making eye contact with the fans and dancing together."

Despite enjoying worldwide success, Yunjin believes confidence and self-doubt will always exist side by side.

She said: "You’ll be super bold, and you have conviction, self-conviction, and then you have a lot of self-doubt.

"And then you accept that you have self-doubt, and then you go back up."