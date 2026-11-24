Rock Oasis guitarist Bonehead raffles iconic Live '25 cardboard cut-out for charity Oasis guitarist Paul 'Bonehead' Arthurs is raffling the life-sized cardboard cut-out that stood in for him during the band's 2025 reunion tour, with proceeds going to The Christie Charity. SHARE SHARE

Oasis guitarist Paul 'Bonehead' Arthurs is giving fans the chance to own an unusual piece of the band's reunion history by putting the life-sized cardboard cut-out that famously stood in for him during the Oasis Live '25 tour up for raffle.

The band's original guitarist is teaming up with The Christie Charity to offer one lucky Oasis fan the signed piece of memorabilia, with all proceeds going towards cancer care and research at The Christie NHS Foundation Trust in Manchester, where Bonehead received treatment for two separate cancers.

The cardboard stand-in was created after Bonehead was forced to miss several Oasis shows in 2025 while undergoing treatment for prostate cancer.

Noel Gallagher arranged for the life-sized version of his bandmate to join the group on the road in his absence, quickly turning the cut-out into a running joke among fans.

The cardboard Bonehead appeared alongside the band during the tour and was dressed in a series of different outfits.

Oasis' performance at Goyang Stadium in Seoul, South Korea, on October 21, 2025, was the band's first show without their co-founder and rhythm guitarist.

Bonehead said: "Cancer affects us all in one way or another. I'm pleased I can do something positive with the cut-out and raise money to help other people facing cancer. I'm not usually one to go public with these sorts of things, but I want to raise as much money as possible for The Christie Charity to give the next wave of patients at The Christie the very best chance of a full and healthy life beyond cancer."

Bonehead has signed the cutout which appeared on stage with Oasis when he was absent on tour





Bonehead was first diagnosed with tonsil cancer in 2022. Further investigations at The Christie revealed a large tumour, and he underwent treatment, completing his course within six months before being given the all-clear.

His treatment meant he had to miss Oasis' shows in South Korea, Japan and Australia, but he was determined to return to the stage and rejoined his bandmates for the remainder of their reunion run.

He said: "When I was diagnosed with prostate cancer, everything had to be planned around treatment and the tour. It was a case of taking things one day at a time, sticking to the plan and getting through it. Being able to get back out there and play those shows meant the world to me."

The fundraiser comes as Oasis prepare to return to the road for their Oasis Live '27 tour.

The band have expanded the run to 42 dates across the UK, Ireland, mainland Europe and the US following phenomenal demand. The tour will begin with five shows at Glasgow's Celtic Park in May before Oasis return to Manchester for an 11-date run at the Etihad Stadium. They will then play dates in Munich, Barcelona, Amsterdam, Paris and Rome, followed by US shows in Boston and Las Vegas, before heading to Ireland and Knebworth.

Oasis will perform six nights at Knebworth in September 2027, revisiting the site of their legendary 1996 concerts. All Live '27 dates have now sold out, with official resale information to be provided closer to the shows.

The Bonehead raffle offers fans the opportunity to own a signed piece of that comeback story while supporting the medical teams who treated the musician.

Tickets cost £10 and entries close at 12 noon on Friday, December 18, 2026. The winner will be selected at random through an automated draw.

Enter The Christie Charity's Bonehead raffle

Fans can also support The Christie Charity directly through its official donation page or by calling 0161 446 3988.

Donate to The Christie Charity

The Christie Charity supports the work of The Christie NHS Foundation Trust by funding enhanced services beyond those provided by the NHS, including care and treatment, research, education and additional services for patients and their families.