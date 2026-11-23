Indie Liam Gallagher jokes Fontaines D.C. tribute was ‘best bit of the gig’ Liam Gallagher has reacted after Fontaines D.C. frontman Grian Chatten dedicated part of the band's Manchester show to him, joking it was the highlight of the night. SHARE SHARE Credit: Getty Images

Liam Gallagher has joked that a tribute from Fontaines D.C. during their recent Manchester concert was the standout moment of the evening.

The former Oasis singer responded on social media after fans pointed out that Fontaines D.C. frontman Grian Chatten had dedicated part of the band's AO Arena performance to him on Saturday (21.11.26).

When one fan asked Gallagher about the onstage shout-out, the outspoken rocker replied: “Best bit of the gig apparently.”

The light-hearted comment is the latest chapter in an unlikely public back-and-forth between Gallagher and the Dublin post-punk group, which has played out online over the past year.

The relationship has not always been friendly. Gallagher previously dismissed suggestions that Fontaines D.C. should support Oasis on the Britpop legends' highly anticipated reunion tour.

Asked by a fan why the band had not landed an opening slot, Gallagher bluntly claimed they were “not good enough” and argued they did not have the songs to justify the booking.

He later took aim at their image as well, joking on social media that he had “seen better dressed roadies”.

@reececameron_ @highflyingliv Best bit of the gig apparently — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) November 22, 2026





Despite those comments, Chatten appeared to take a more playful approach during Fontaines D.C.'s Manchester concert.

While performing I Love You, a standout track from the band's acclaimed 2022 album Skinty Fia, the singer paused to tell the crowd: “This bit is for Liam Gallagher.”

He then launched into the song's spoken-word section before continuing the performance.

The track remains one of Fontaines D.C.'s most politically charged songs. Chatten has previously explained that part of the lyrics were written from the perspective of an Irish person living abroad who feels both pride and frustration when reflecting on events back home.

The singer has said the song was informed by his feelings about Ireland's political climate and historical controversies, including the Tuam Mother and Baby Home scandal.

Although some members of Fontaines D.C. have expressed less enthusiasm about Oasis' reunion plans, Chatten has made it clear that he remains a fan of the Manchester icons.

After comments from guitarist Carlos O'Connell and bassist Conor Deegan III about Oasis attracted attention online, Chatten publicly distanced himself from their stance.

Responding to the debate on social media, he wrote: “I love Oasis. This is not my opinion.”







