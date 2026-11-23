Country Taylor Swift sends Megan Moroney merch as thank you after CMA Awards flower gesture Megan Moroney revealed Taylor Swift surprised her with a bundle of merchandise and a handwritten note after the country singer sent flowers to congratulate the pop superstar on her CMA Awards nomination. SHARE SHARE Credit: Getty Images

Megan Moroney was showered in Taylor Swift merchandise after giving the megastar flowers ahead of the CMA Awards.

The 29-year-old country star sent a bouquet to Taylor to celebrate her Single of the Year Nomination for I Knew It, I Knew You from Toy Story 5, but she didn't expect to receive her own gift.

Taylor's sent a card and the merch to her dressing room.

It read: “Megan! Thank you so much for those beautiful flowers! That was incredibly thoughtful and I hope you have a fantastic night!

“I’d send you flowers back but, alas, all I have in my dressing room is merch. Just pretend it’s a lovely bouquet? Go get ’em!!”

“Love, Taylor Swift.”

Megan included the gesture in her round up from the CMA Awards on Instagram, which she captioned: "on cloud 9 at the CMA awards! (sic)"





The end slide is a picture of Megan in her Taylor t-shirt and sunnies, seemingly the day after the ceremony, which took place at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on November 18.

Neither Megan or Taylor walked away with any trophies on the night.

Megan was in contention for Song of the Year for Beautiful Things and Female Vocalist of the Year, both went to breakout star Ella Langley, who owned 2026 with her viral hit Choosin' Texas.







