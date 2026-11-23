Pop Olly Murs and Gipsy Kings featuring Nicolas Reyes added to Hampton Court Palace Festival 2027 Olly Murs and Gipsy Kings featuring Nicolas Reyes have been added to the Hampton Court Palace Festival line-up for summer 2027. SHARE SHARE Credit: Press

Olly Murs and Gipsy Kings featuring Nicolas Reyes have joined the Hampton Court Palace Festival 2027 line-up.

Murs is set to perform at the historic venue on June 16, while Gipsy Kings featuring Nicolas Reyes will take to the stage on June 24. They join previously announced acts Sir Tom Jones, Robert Plant with Saving Grace and Suzi Dian, Alison Moyet, The Corrs and Kaiser Chiefs.

The latest additions mean Hampton Court Palace Festival has now confirmed performances spanning pop, rock and world music as it prepares to return for its 32nd year.

Murs is expected to draw heavily from a catalogue that includes hits such as Heart Skips a Beat, Dance With Me Tonight, Troublemaker and Dear Darlin'. Organisers have billed the concert as his only London performance of summer 2027.

A week later, Gipsy Kings featuring Nicolas Reyes will bring a different flavour to the palace courtyard.

The group became internationally famous through their fusion of flamenco, Latin and pop music, selling millions of albums worldwide and building a reputation as one of the most recognisable acts in world music. Led by vocalist Nicolas Reyes, audiences can expect to hear some of the band's best-known songs, including Bamboléo, Volare (Nel Blu di Pinto di Blu), Djobi Djoba and No Volvere.

The concerts will take place at Base Court, set against the backdrop of Hampton Court Palace's historic Tudor architecture.

Over the years, the festival has attracted a diverse range of artists, with organisers continuing to balance established stars, chart acts and acclaimed live performers.

As well as the concerts themselves, the event has become known for its pre-show experience, with many guests arriving early to enjoy food, drinks and picnics within the palace grounds before heading into the courtyard for the evening's performance.

Tickets for both newly announced concerts will be available through a pre-sale beginning on November 25, before general sale opens the following day.

Festival organisers have teased further acts will be added to the 2027 programme, with additional announcements expected in the coming months.

Meanwhile, Murs is also set to headline a huge outdoor show at Sandwell Valley Country Park in West Bromwich on May 28.

Olly said about his return next year: “I’ve loved having a year at home, but I’ve got itchy feet now. I’m ready to get out of the house, back on the road and back where I belong… on stage. Next summer I’m bringing the tunes, the energy and a proper party across the country.”

Special guests for the latter show will be confirmed in due course. Head HERE for ticket information.