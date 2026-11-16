K-pop BTS triumph at 2026 Melon Music Awards after snubbing Grammy Awards BTS picked up six trophies at the 2026 Melon Music Awards after subbing the Grammys. SHARE SHARE Credit: Getty Images

BTS were the biggest winners at the 2026 Melon Music Awards with six victories, including Artist of the Year and Album of the Year.

The K-pop superstars dominated the ceremony at Seoul's Gocheok Sky Dome, where they also collected Best Male Group, Top 10, Stage of the Year and Global Top 10 honours.

Although the seven-piece did not attend the event in person, they shared video messages with fans after their latest triumph.

Reflecting on a landmark year for the group, Suga said: "2026 will probably be a year we will never forget, and I think it will be the same for ARMY as well."

The haul adds another chapter to BTS' comeback story following the release of Arirang, their first album together after nearly four years away from the spotlight.

Jimin said reuniting with fans had been one of the standout moments of the year.

He said: "It was such a joy to meet ARMY again, people we missed and are grateful for, and perform for them."

BTS' return has resonated globally, with ARIRANG and its lead track Swim both topping major US charts earlier this year. The album topped the Billboard 200, while Swim reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Elsewhere at the ceremony, boy band CORTIS collected three awards, including Record of the Year.

Accepting the honour, the group said: "This is something we have always dreamed of.

"Receiving a grand prize leaves us with nothing but sincere gratitude."

IVE were another big winner on the night, taking home five awards, including Song of the Year for Bang Bang.

The group said: "Thank you so much for choosing our song among so many outstanding nominees.

"Receiving this award just before our fifth anniversary makes it even more moving."

Meanwhile, ALPHA DRIVE ONE and LNGSHOT were named joint Rookie of the Year winners, while aespa received the newly introduced Global-K Artist of the Year prize.

BTS' latest awards haul comes shortly before the Grammy nominations are being unveiled on Monday (16.11.26). The group announced in July that they would not submit music for consideration at the 2027 Grammy Awards, following the Recording Academy's creation of the Best Asian Pop Music Performance category.

In their statement, BTS said they hoped their music would be heard and loved "for what it is, rather than being divided by region or language". The Recording Academy has said the new category is intended to recognise artistic excellence in Asian pop music and does not prevent artists from being considered in the General Field categories.