Rock Palaye Royale unveil Bowie-inspired single Confidant ahead of new album and arena tour Palaye Royale have shared new single Confidant as the rock trio prepare to release their sixth studio album and embark on a major international tour. SHARE SHARE Credit: Press

Palaye Royale have cited David Bowie as the key influence behind their latest single Confidant.

The Las Vegas rock trio unveiled the track as the next taste of their upcoming sixth studio album, Amsterdamage, with frontman Remington Leith revealing the late music icon played a major role in shaping the song's direction.

Leith said: "We didn't give ourselves any rules and made one of the most unique songs we've ever made. The iconic David Bowie was an inspiration for this track."

The singer's comments offer fresh insight into the creative approach behind Amsterdamage, which is due for release on January 22 and follows the band's 2024 record Death or Glory.

While Palaye Royale have long blended elements of glam rock, punk and alternative pop throughout their catalogue, Confidant leans further into the theatrical influences that became a hallmark of Bowie's work over the decades.

According to the band, the song centres on unwavering loyalty and devotion, drawing inspiration from the idea of a "ride-or-die" relationship. The track was reportedly written in just 10 minutes, making it one of the quickest songs the group have completed.

Confidant is the second song to emerge from Amsterdamage following the release of Lost In Translation. That track proved to be one of the band's strongest-performing UK releases, reaching No. 2 on the physical singles chart and helping build momentum ahead of the album campaign.

The new music arrives as Palaye Royale prepare for their most ambitious run of live dates yet.

Brothers Remington Leith, Sebastian Danzig and Emerson Barrett are set to embark on a major world tour in support of the album, with more than 80,000 tickets expected to be sold across the run. UK and Irish dates include stops in Manchester, Glasgow and Dublin, alongside a headline show at London's OVO Arena Wembley on April 3.

The trio will then take the tour across North America, beginning in Dallas before wrapping up with a string of performances on Los Angeles' famous Sunset Strip.

Stream Confidant now on all major streaming platforms. Pre-order Amsterdamage HERE.