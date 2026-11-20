Hip Hop/Rap Doja Cat feeling 'bitter' after being left off Grand Theft Auto VI soundtrack Doja Cat has called out Rockstar Games after being left out of GTA VI's all star soundtrack and in-game radio stations. SHARE SHARE Credit: Getty

Doja Cat has admitted she is "so f***** bitter" after discovering her music did not feature in Grand Theft Auto VI.

The 31-year-old rapper took to social media to express her disappointment after Rockstar Games' highly anticipated title was finally released on Thursday (19.11.26), with fans around the world celebrating the arrival of the latest instalment in the blockbuster video game franchise.

Doja Cat revealed she had hoped to hear one of her own songs among the tracks selected for the game's famous in-game radio stations.

She wrote on X: "I would've loved to have my music on gta6 I'm so f***** bitter."

The Say So hitmaker then directed her frustration towards Rockstar Games, although she made it clear she remains a fan of the game itself.

She added: "@RockstarGames eat my d*** all yall i love your stupid f***** b**** a** game. (sic)"

In another post, Doja Cat wrote: "@RockstarGames you broke my heart pinche culero."

I would’ve loved to have my music on gta6 i’m so fuckin bitter. — DOJA CAT (@DojaCat) November 19, 2026





Rockstar Games has assembled an extensive musical line-up for Grand Theft Auto VI, with artists including Burna Boy, Lana Del Rey, Bad Bunny, Morgan Wallen, PinkPantheress, Trina and Trick Daddy among those featured across the game's radio stations.

The game's music offering has also extended beyond the tracks heard during gameplay, with the official Grand Theft Auto VI original soundtrack released on Friday (20.11.26).

The 34-track album features music from a host of major artists, including Dua Lipa, Travis Scott and Cardi B, alongside a number of previously released songs and new material.

The game's launch is also being marked with a major live music event in Miami this weekend.

Rockstar Games announced Grand Theft Auto VI: The Festival, a special event taking place at Mana Wynwood in Miami on Saturday (21.11.26) to celebrate the release of the game.

The company announced on Instagram: "Grand Theft Auto VI: The Festival, a special live event on November 21 at Mana Wynwood in Miami to celebrate the launch of GTAVI, featuring a star-studded lineup of artists from the game and the official soundtrack."

Cardi B and Travis Scott are among the artists scheduled to perform, while Travis will also appear as part of a Cactus Jack set alongside Don Toliver, SoFaygo and Kodak Black.

Grand Theft Auto VI is set in the fictional state of Leonida, with players returning to the series' version of Miami, Vice City, as protagonists Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos.

The game follows Rockstar Games' Grand Theft Auto V, which was released in 2013 and became one of the best-selling video games of all time.



