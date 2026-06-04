Hip Hop/Rap Doja Cat slams Elon Musk as a 'barrel chested Ewok” while begging for X feature to return Doja Cat roasted Elon Musk in a chaotic X rant as she demanded the platform restore its discontinued audio post feature. SHARE SHARE Credit: Avalon

Doja Cat has described Elon Musk as a "barrel chested Ewok" while demanding he reinstate a feature on X/Twitter.

The outspoken rapper took to the platform on Thursday (04.05.26) to call on the site’s owner to bring back Voice Tweets.

Without tagging Elon, the Say So hitmaker mocked his appearance, prompting several users to post AI‑generated images of the billionaire as she described him - including as a frog.

She wrote on the app: "hey elon if u see this please put the audio post feature back on here. Thanks, u frog build looking b****. Barrel chested ewok u look like u eat sand. (sic)"

hey elon if u see this please put the audio post feature back on here. Thanks, u frog build looking bitch. Barrel chested ewok u look like u eat sand. — DOJA CAT (@DojaCat) June 4, 2026





Some users hit back at Doja, with one writing: "keep talking it aint saving that flop album (sic)" - to which she replied: "Please stop. You are hurting my feelings and I don’t like it."

The feature was discontinued in 2025, though users can still send voice memos via direct message. X Spaces remains the platform’s live audio tool for hosting and joining real‑time conversations.

It’s not the first time Doja has publicly appealed to Elon for help on X.

In 2022, the Woman singer changed her screen name to Christmas but found herself unable to change it back, leading her to directly ask the tech mogul to fix it.

She first posted: "Why can't i change my name on here. (sic)"

She then added: "How do i change it also f*** you elon. I don't wanna be christmas forever @elonmusk please help i've made a mistake.(sic)"

Elon eventually responded, promising to sort it out - while admitting he found the situation amusing.

He replied: "Working on it! Pretty funny though [cry laughing emojis] (sic)"

Doja was then able to change her name to “fart.”