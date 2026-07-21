Rock The Hollywood Vampires admit they need to lure Johnny Depp from his 'castle' to make another album Alice Cooper says The Hollywood Vampires are ready for another album but will have to wait until Johnny Depp can be pulled away from work and his abode. SHARE SHARE Credit: FAMOUS

The Hollywood Vampires have joked that their next album will only happen when Johnny Depp is ready to emerge from what Alice Cooper calls his “44‑room castle”.

The band - Cooper, Joe Perry and Tommy Henriksen - last released a record in 2019 with Rise, and Cooper says they are all interested in making a follow‑up once their schedules finally align.

Speaking to Classic Rock, Cooper said: “I can’t imagine there not being one. But we all have pretty demanding day jobs. And you want to try getting Johnny out of his 44‑room castle.”

Perry added that not everyone around Depp is thrilled about him taking time out to tour.

He said: “I can tell you that some people in his camp are not happy he’s taking a couple of months out to play music. But when it’s time for Johnny to play guitar, he knows it’s time.”

The group will return to the UK next month, beginning at London’s The O2 on August 12 before heading to Cardiff Castle, Scarborough Open Air Theatre, Glasgow’s OVO Hydro, Manchester’s AO Arena, Birmingham’s Utilita Arena, Colchester Castle and Halifax’s Piece Hall. A European leg follows.

Cooper admitted that building the setlist is the most difficult part of preparing for the shows. “

He said: "The thing is, I love playing songs by The Doors, Jimi or the Small Faces, and we worked hard to really nail them as a good tribute to the bands concerned. And yeah, we have two albums of original songs, and songs of our own. How many albums have Aerosmith made? I’m on my thirtieth. Setlists are always the hardest part of any show.”

Henriksen handles the first draft, with Perry explaining: “Tommy really helps. He writes a list, sends it around, and we all make suggestions.”