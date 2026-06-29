Metal Brocarde teams up with Alice Cooper's bassist Chuck Garric for spellbinding new duet Brocarde and Alice Cooper's bassist Chuck Garric have teamed up to record a duet together. SHARE SHARE Brocarde and Chuck Garric

Fresh from a dynamic collaboration with Download Festival, Duchess of Darkness Brocarde has announced an exciting new partnership with Alice Cooper's bassist Chuck Garric on an upcoming single set for release later this year.

Brocarde has already attracted attention from rock royalty, with legendary Whitesnake frontman David Coverdale describing her as "electrifying" and "powerful", while previous collaborator and Korn drummer Ray Luzier has praised her distinctive songwriting and captivating vocal style.

Now, the rising dark-rock artist has captured the attention of another industry heavyweight, Chuck Garric, with the pair recently filming an explosive music video in Las Vegas for their highly anticipated duet.

The collaboration began after Brocarde met Garric while interviewing his band, Beasto Blanco, at Wacken Open Air. Struck by his commanding voice, infectious energy and undeniable charisma, she later sent him a track she had always envisioned as a duet.

Garric was immediately impressed. "Incredible song, great work. It reminds me a bit of musical theatre, which I love very much," he said before laying down his vocals for the track.

While details of the release remain tightly under wraps, the collaboration promises to be a dark, theatrical storytelling masterpiece. Brocarde's dramatic, expressive vocals combined with Garric's rich, gravelly tone are expected to create a powerful and captivating musical partnership.

The announcement follows a landmark year for Brocarde, who recently released her debut album, Good Attendance at Sunday School, and conducted a fascinating paranormal investigation beneath the Apex Stage at Download Festival. With a growing reputation, high-profile collaborations and a host of exciting opportunities ahead, 2026 is shaping up to be a breakthrough year for the artist, firmly establishing Brocarde as one of the most intriguing emerging talents in modern metal.

Brocarde first made headlines after marrying, and later divorcing, the ghost of a Victorian soldier named Edwardo. Once a sceptic, she says her life changed forever after experiencing a terrifying haunting that convinced her ghosts were real.

Her paranormal romance with Edwardo led her down the aisle on Halloween 2022 before eventually ending in exorcism just six months later.

A spooky singer/songwriter, fashion designer, ghost whisperer and paranormal investigator, Brocarde has built a dark fantasy world blending haunting aesthetics with theatrical rock music and horror-inspired fashion.

Described as a one-woman horror story, Brocarde combines gothic storytelling with explosive visuals and emotionally charged lyrics. Her style has been compared to a collision between Edgar Allan Poe and Sylvia Plath, infused with twisted fairytale energy and Addams Family-inspired darkness.

Brocarde burst onto the music scene in 2019 with her debut single Last Supper, a sinister fairy tale featuring biblical imagery and an army of pigs. The release earned her praise from Planet Rock Magazine, which named her “One to Watch", while Kerrang!, Planet Rock, BBC Introducing and Contact Music have all supported her music.

Since then, she has attracted praise from rock royalty, including Whitesnake frontman David Coverdale, who described her as an “electrifying, creative new artist” and called her music “powerful stuff!”

Her follow-up single, “Love Me ’Til I’m Beautiful”, featured drums by KoRn’s Ray Luzier, who praised Brocarde’s unique vocal style and theatrical songwriting.

Brocarde has openly spoken about using songwriting as an emotional escape throughout her life. As a teenager, she struggled to fit in and would hide in the woods at school to write poems and lyrics. Today, she still uses creativity as an outlet for her darkest thoughts and emotions.

Her paranormal experiences intensified when she claims she was visited by Edwardo, the ghost of a Victorian soldier, during a stormy night. After a whirlwind romance, the pair married in a bizarre Halloween ceremony featured on ITV’s This Morning and Say Yes To The Dress with Tan France.

However, the marriage quickly descended into chaos. After seeking help from a spiritual medium, Brocarde eventually hired an exorcist to banish Edwardo forever. Their supernatural split inspired her menacing divorce song Just Another Anthem

Following the break-up, Brocarde appeared on Channel 4’s First Dates and later admitted it took a long time to break Edwardo’s spiritual attachment to her.

Now fully immersed in the paranormal world, Brocarde travels internationally investigating haunted hotspots and conducting ghost hunts in some of the world’s most terrifying locations. She claims to have encountered malevolent spirits, murderous ghosts and even covens of witches while studying the supernatural.

In 2024, she returned to Download Festival for a late-night ghost hunt on the Avalanche Stage, where she says she encountered head-banging spirits waiting to watch Busted perform.

Her worlds of horror and heavy metal collided in 2024. Fresh from the Download Festival Ghost Hunt, Brocarde travelled to Germany to conduct a séance in honour of Motörhead legend Lemmy at Wacken Open Air. During festival season, she also interviewed some of the world’s biggest rock bands and hosted interviews from the black carpet at the Metal Hammer Awards in Berlin.

Brocarde’s long-awaited debut album, Good Attendance At Sunday School, was released in June. Ten years in the making, the record tells the emotional and haunting story of the experiences that shaped the woman behind the darkness.



