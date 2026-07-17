Rock Brocarde to lead ghost hunt at Inkcarceration Festival inside Ohio State Reformatory British singer and paranormal investigator Brocarde will conduct a séance at Inkcarceration Festival as she explores the historic Ohio State Reformatory. SHARE SHARE Credit: Press

Haunted gothic singer and paranormal investigator Brocarde is set to bring her blend of music and the supernatural to Inkcarceration Festival this week, announcing plans for a ghost hunt inside the historic Ohio State Reformatory.

Flying in from the UK, the self‑styled “Duchess of Darkness” will conduct a séance inside the prison’s infamous cell blocks, attempting to make contact with spirits said to haunt the site - one of America’s most distinctive heavy‑metal festival locations.

Brocarde said she considers Inkcarceration to be one of the most haunted festivals in the United States and is eager to explore both its line‑up and its paranormal reputation.

She said: “Inkcarceration is a dream festival for me to explore, and I'm incredibly excited to investigate the paranormal entities said to inhabit the site. This extraordinary historic location holds countless stories, mysteries and legends, and the festival creates the perfect bridge between the supernatural and powerful live music. With the high‑octane energy of the festival, I'm convinced the atmosphere will stir something from beyond the grave. I can't wait to share what I experience.”

Brocarde is known for combining theatrical rock performances with paranormal investigation, regularly appearing at major rock and metal festivals where her songwriting and ghost‑hunting interests collide.

Earlier this year, she conducted a séance beneath the Apex Stage at Download Festival after discovering a reportedly haunted Download Dog bobblehead in her basement.

She has also held a séance in honour of late Motörhead frontman Lemmy at Germany’s Wacken Open Air, describing the experience as a privilege.

Brocarde released her debut album Good Attendance At Sunday School in June and has announced an upcoming duet with Alice Cooper bassist Chuck Garric, offering fans a glimpse of her next musical chapter.

Her personal history with the paranormal has drawn widespread attention. Brocarde first made headlines after marrying - and later divorcing - the ghost of a Victorian soldier named Edwardo. Once a sceptic, she says her beliefs changed after experiencing a haunting that convinced her ghosts were real. The pair married on Halloween 2022 before the relationship ended in an exorcism six months later.

She has spoken openly about the difficulty of breaking Edwardo’s spiritual attachment.

Brocarde - who some may recognised from Channel 4’s First Dates - continues to travel internationally investigating haunted locations, claiming to have encountered malevolent spirits, murderous ghosts and covens of witches.

In 2024, she returned to Download Festival for a late‑night ghost hunt on the Avalanche Stage, where she says she encountered head‑banging spirits waiting to watch Busted.

Her horror‑inspired aesthetic and theatrical rock style have earned praise from rock royalty, including Whitesnake’s David Coverdale, who called her an “electrifying, creative new artist”.

Recently, she teamed up with Korn drummer Ray Luzier on the track Love Me Til Im Beautiful.