Indie Liam Gallagher had brutal rebuff for Sara Cox after her Patsy Kensit insult Sara Cox took aim at Liam Gallagher's then-girlfriend Patsy Kensit on Channel 4's The Girlie Show. SHARE SHARE Liam Gallagher had brutal rebuff for Sara Cox

Liam Gallagher told Sara Cox to “f*** off” when she approached him after criticising his then-girlfriend on public television.

While she now hosts the Radio 2 Breakfast Show, Sara used to present The Girlie Show on Channel 4 alongside pal Sarah Cawood from 1996 to 1997.

The show had a ‘W***** of the Week’ segment, which would see the pair take aim at misbehaving celebrities, with Sara one week deciding to turn her attention to Patsy Kensit - who was dating the Oasis frontman at the time.





She recalled to The Sun: “‘W***** of the Week’ was so mean. it was like anyone was fair game if you’re in the public eye. I used to present them in the production meeting quite proudly — ‘Here’s this week’s w*****’. And the producers would be, like, ‘Great!’

“I was absolutely buzzing that they liked my writing. It would be a minute-and-a-half takedown of someone in the public eye, be it Chris Evans or Liam Gallagher. And then I did Patsy Kensit.”

A few weeks later, Sara ran into Liam at Top of the Pops, and decided to go over and say hello - but things didn’t quite go to plan.

Sara continued: “I don’t know why I went over — I’d called his wife a w***** on the telly then ‘I was, like, ‘Oh, I’ll go and say hello. I really like his music’.”

Unsurprisingly, Liam was “quite rightly miffed” with Sara.

She said: “He was, like, “Yeah, you can f*** off, you s***!” I don’t know what else I was expecting!”

While Liam and Noel were “huge” as Oasis at the time, Sara acknowledged: “Well, that’s ruined Definitely, Maybe for the foreseeable!”

However, it seems that they’ve both moved on since the rift, as Sara said she “doesn’t think there’s any ill feeling there now”.

Liam started dating Patsy back in 1995, with the pair tying the knot in 1997.

They welcomed son Lennon in September 1999, but announced their split in 2000.