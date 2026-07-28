Pop Tyla is taking A*POP across the globe - check out the dates... Tyla is taking her album A*POP on a global trek. SHARE SHARE Credit: Press

Tyla has confirmed THE A*POP WORLD TOUR, a major global run in support of her recently released album A*POP.

The 34‑date trek begins October 12 in Paris at Zenith before moving through key cities across Europe and the UK, including Amsterdam, London, Brussels and Stockholm.

The North American leg launches November 12 at Hard Rock Live in Wheatland, California, with shows booked in Vancouver, Chicago, Boston, Brooklyn, San Diego and more, wrapping December 19 at Fontainebleau Las Vegas. The Water hitmaker will then head home for a string of African dates in Lagos, Cape Town and Johannesburg across December and January.

The tour follows her 2025 We Wanna Party Tour across Asia, which included sold‑out nights in Japan and the UAE, and marks her first full headline run across Europe, North America, the UK and Africa.

Tickets open with an artist presale on Wednesday, July 29 at 10am local time via Laylo, with general sale beginning Friday, July 31 at 10am through TylaWorld.com.

THE A*POP WORLD TOUR dates:

OCTOBER 2026

12 – Paris, France – Zénith Paris

13 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – AFAS Live

15 – London, UK – O2 Academy Brixton

18 – Glasgow, UK – O2 Academy Glasgow

19 – Manchester, UK – O2 Apollo Manchester

22 – Brussels, Belgium – Forest National

24 – Düsseldorf, Germany – Mitsubishi Electric Halle

25 – Frankfurt, Germany – Stadthalle Offenbach

27 – Berlin, Germany – Uber Eats Music Hall

29 – Stockholm, Sweden – Annexet

30 – Oslo, Norway – Oslo Spektrum

NOVEMBER 2026

1 – Copenhagen, Denmark – K.B. Hallen

12 – Wheatland, California – Hard Rock Live

13 – San Francisco, California – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

15 – Vancouver, British Columbia – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

17 – Seattle, Washington – WAMU Theater at Lumen Field

20 – Denver, Colorado – Fillmore Auditorium

22 – Chicago, Illinois – Aragon Ballroom

25 – Boston, Massachusetts – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

26 – Toronto, Ontario – Coca-Cola Coliseum

28 – Brooklyn, New York – Brooklyn Paramount

DECEMBER 2026

2 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

5 – Tampa, Florida – Yuengling Center

6 – Atlanta, Georgia – Coca-Cola Roxy

9 – Irving, Texas – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

10 – Houston, Texas – 713 Music Hall

11 – Austin, Texas – Moody Center

14 – Phoenix, Arizona – Arizona Financial Theatre

15 – San Diego, California – Viejas Arena

16 – Los Angeles, California – YouTube Theater

19 – Las Vegas, Nevada – Fontainebleau Las Vegas

22 – Lagos, Nigeria – Venue TBA

JANUARY 2027

4 – Cape Town, South Africa – Venue TBA

9 – Johannesburg, South Africa – Venue TBA