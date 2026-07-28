Pop
Tyla is taking A*POP across the globe - check out the dates...
Tyla is taking her album A*POP on a global trek.
Tyla has confirmed THE A*POP WORLD TOUR, a major global run in support of her recently released album A*POP.
The 34‑date trek begins October 12 in Paris at Zenith before moving through key cities across Europe and the UK, including Amsterdam, London, Brussels and Stockholm.
The North American leg launches November 12 at Hard Rock Live in Wheatland, California, with shows booked in Vancouver, Chicago, Boston, Brooklyn, San Diego and more, wrapping December 19 at Fontainebleau Las Vegas. The Water hitmaker will then head home for a string of African dates in Lagos, Cape Town and Johannesburg across December and January.
The tour follows her 2025 We Wanna Party Tour across Asia, which included sold‑out nights in Japan and the UAE, and marks her first full headline run across Europe, North America, the UK and Africa.
Tickets open with an artist presale on Wednesday, July 29 at 10am local time via Laylo, with general sale beginning Friday, July 31 at 10am through TylaWorld.com.
THE A*POP WORLD TOUR dates:
OCTOBER 2026
12 – Paris, France – Zénith Paris
13 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – AFAS Live
15 – London, UK – O2 Academy Brixton
18 – Glasgow, UK – O2 Academy Glasgow
19 – Manchester, UK – O2 Apollo Manchester
22 – Brussels, Belgium – Forest National
24 – Düsseldorf, Germany – Mitsubishi Electric Halle
25 – Frankfurt, Germany – Stadthalle Offenbach
27 – Berlin, Germany – Uber Eats Music Hall
29 – Stockholm, Sweden – Annexet
30 – Oslo, Norway – Oslo Spektrum
NOVEMBER 2026
1 – Copenhagen, Denmark – K.B. Hallen
12 – Wheatland, California – Hard Rock Live
13 – San Francisco, California – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
15 – Vancouver, British Columbia – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
17 – Seattle, Washington – WAMU Theater at Lumen Field
20 – Denver, Colorado – Fillmore Auditorium
22 – Chicago, Illinois – Aragon Ballroom
25 – Boston, Massachusetts – MGM Music Hall at Fenway
26 – Toronto, Ontario – Coca-Cola Coliseum
28 – Brooklyn, New York – Brooklyn Paramount
DECEMBER 2026
2 – Washington, DC – The Anthem
5 – Tampa, Florida – Yuengling Center
6 – Atlanta, Georgia – Coca-Cola Roxy
9 – Irving, Texas – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
10 – Houston, Texas – 713 Music Hall
11 – Austin, Texas – Moody Center
14 – Phoenix, Arizona – Arizona Financial Theatre
15 – San Diego, California – Viejas Arena
16 – Los Angeles, California – YouTube Theater
19 – Las Vegas, Nevada – Fontainebleau Las Vegas
22 – Lagos, Nigeria – Venue TBA
JANUARY 2027
4 – Cape Town, South Africa – Venue TBA
9 – Johannesburg, South Africa – Venue TBA